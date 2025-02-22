The Nation Mourns as Experts Warn There Might Not Be Enough IRS Agents Left to Effectively Collect Taxes

It's been a tough couple of days at everyone's favorite federal agency, the Internal Revenue Service. The agency that will probe your entire life like a fat-fingered proctologist who ran out of lube just to squeeze a few extra bucks out of you is getting some probing of its own from DOGE and the Trump Administration.

The cuts have begun, and over six thousand IRS employees have been laid off.

IRS lays off 6,700 employees, torpedoing Democratic enforcement boost https://t.co/RtfOeB5wlM — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 20, 2025

Kevin Hassett spoke to reporters about the IRS cuts.

But Kevin Hassett, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters at the White House on Thursday that the decision was motivated by government efficiency concerns. “I think our objective is to make sure that the employees that we pay are being productive and effective. And there are, many, more than 100,000 people working to collect taxes. And not all of them are fully occupied. And the Treasury secretary is studying the matter and feels like 3,500 is a small number, and probably you can get bigger as we improve the IT at the IRS,” Hassett said.

Over five thousand of the staff cuts were to auditors and collection staff.

The Washington Post reports that experts now warn there may not be enough IRS Agents left to collect taxes efficiently.

The Internal Revenue Service began firing thousands of employees as part of another round of layoffs targeting federal workers. Experts say the planned layoffs at the IRS could jeopardize tax collection and taxpayer services. Here’s what you need to know. https://t.co/SlQwXRKdka — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 22, 2025

The unnamed 'Experts' haven't swayed opinions of the IRS.

> Experts say the planned layoffs at the IRS could jeopardize tax collection https://t.co/QcnZU6BeN6 pic.twitter.com/7UAAAKbdgZ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 22, 2025

I need to know that sounds just fine given what we know about how our tax dollars are spent. “Experts” say a lot of things — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 22, 2025

Now is the time to push for a flat tax.

The Internal Revenue "Service" is not needed.

Even better -- no income tax for Americans.

Just a consumption tax on things we buy.

Necessities not taxed. — SARCASSUS THE IMPALER (@buddyperdue) February 22, 2025

The fact is, with just a little help from Congress and upgrading the hopelessly antiquated tech, the IRS could be reduced to a few accountants and a couple of IT support guys in a windowless office in the Treasury basement.

It's so sad, but don't worry too much about all those poor, laid-off IRS agents. The boys over at ICE have informed us that they expect that there will be plenty of job opportunities in the agriculture sector come spring.