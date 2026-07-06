Mamdani's Reported Denied Request Indicates 'You Know It's Bad When You're Too Crazy for The View'

When we last checked in with the lib harpies on The View some of them were attacking Joy Behar for treating Vice President JD Vance like a human being.

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Next up it looks like there might be some trouble in Mamdani-land when it comes to a couple other NYC socialist nutcases:

You know it's bad when you're too crazy for The View.https://t.co/9hdN05CwZn — JWF (@JammieWF) July 6, 2026

Uh oh, is there trouble in socialist/View lib paradise already?

'The View' turned down Mamdani request to bring on Israel-hating candidates over fear of FCC: report https://t.co/4ZOUx3fePr pic.twitter.com/DXgU7Hikeg — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2026

The report says Mamdani's comrades weren't welcomed as guests due to FCC concerns but we'd bet a few dollars that there's more to the story.

'The View' turned down Mamdani request to bring on Israel-hating candidates over fear of FCC: report



When your extremism is banned by those hags, you know you’re off the rails. https://t.co/dkQvg0LhrQ — justasimpleman (@justasimplema20) July 6, 2026

Also The View falls under the umbrella of ABC News, meaning they're starting to tread a little lighter when it comes to constant propaganda for the Left:

ABC’s “The View” declined a request from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to bring two democratic socialist congressional candidates onto the daytime talk show as the Disney-owned network grows increasingly wary of a high-stakes FCC investigation into its political guest bookings, according to a report. Representatives for Mamdani pitched “The View” on hosting the mayor alongside Democratic congressional candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, but the show indicated it couldn’t accommodate the two House hopefuls while proceeding cautiously amid the FCC’s ongoing equal-time inquiry, according to Semafor. The reported booking dispute comes as relations between “The View” and Mamdani’s political orbit have grown increasingly strained.

Pass the popcorn!

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (you know it's bad when he's lost 'The View').

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