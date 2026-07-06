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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Mamdani's Reported Denied Request Indicates 'You Know It's Bad When You're Too Crazy for The View'

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

When we last checked in with the lib harpies on The View some of them were attacking Joy Behar for treating Vice President JD Vance like a human being

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Next up it looks like there might be some trouble in Mamdani-land when it comes to a couple other NYC socialist nutcases: 

Uh oh, is there trouble in socialist/View lib paradise already? 

The report says Mamdani's comrades weren't welcomed as guests due to FCC concerns but we'd bet a few dollars that there's more to the story.

Also The View falls under the umbrella of ABC News, meaning they're starting to tread a little lighter when it comes to constant propaganda for the Left: 

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ABC’s “The View” declined a request from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to bring two democratic socialist congressional candidates onto the daytime talk show as the Disney-owned network grows increasingly wary of a high-stakes FCC investigation into its political guest bookings, according to a report. 

Representatives for Mamdani pitched “The View” on hosting the mayor alongside Democratic congressional candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, but the show indicated it couldn’t accommodate the two House hopefuls while proceeding cautiously amid the FCC’s ongoing equal-time inquiry, according to Semafor. 

The reported booking dispute comes as relations between “The View” and Mamdani’s political orbit have grown increasingly strained.

Pass the popcorn!

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (you know it's bad when he's lost 'The View'). 

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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