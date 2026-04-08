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Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and That Other Time in 2018)

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on April 08, 2026
Twitter

The meltdowns and fits of hyperventilation from the Left quickly pivoted from "Trump's going to nuke Iran into extinction" to "Trump caved and surrendered on TACO Tuesday" in record time this week. Having TDS means never having to feel the need to recognize how silly your sudden pivots appear to be. 

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MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell has been one of the Left's leaders when it comes to TDS meltdowns. O'Donnell has, just in recent days, claimed that Trump's second election has already crushed civilization and whined about Pete Hegseth saying the U.S. leaves "no man behind" because it's sexist. And don't get him started about Trump's Truth Social post about taking out Iran's infrastructure. 

According to O'Donnell, that one thing is what the 25th Amendment was put into place for. 

Oh, that and one other thing Trump did about eight years ago: 

It's amazing to watch these people pretend that they haven't been calling for impeachment and/or the invocation of the 25th Amendment ever since Trump took office (and even before). 

That was a classic and O'Donnell still looks like that when ranting about Trump (language warning):

TDS nutshelled in one minute. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all as the Dems and TDS media have meltdowns about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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