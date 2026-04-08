Heroes Pulled From Behind Enemy Lines ... Meanwhile, O'Donnell Offended by Hegseth’s ‘No Man Left Behind’

While Americans were rejoicing and thanking God our soldiers were rescued from behind enemy lines in Iran, Democrats sat around and worried about hurt feelings. Yes, really.

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Lawrence O'Donnell is breathlessly offended that Pete Hegseth's statement that "we leave no man behind" is offensive to women.



"That could have been a woman they were trying to rescue."



h/t @NickFondacaro pic.twitter.com/7iQbnNC3n8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

Lawrence O'Donnell, the guy who wanted to fight Mitt Romney's son, was afraid a female prisoner of war could be offended by Secretary Hegseth saying 'no man left behind'. Listen, if a woman is so brave she is fighting a war, she's probably not losing sleep over that. She's just happy her country came back for her. Sigh.

Now the left is offended by semantics. https://t.co/kMcW3wgiCa — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) April 8, 2026

Ask the POWs their preferred pronoun before rescuing them, please.

Lawrence O’Donnell needs to retire. Nobody needs to hear silly comments from that dopey man. https://t.co/ZvAtjvNKo9 — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) April 8, 2026

Just when you thought DEI lunacy had reached rock bottom, some Media clown invariably comes along to shatter the floor. https://t.co/dudiUfS03s — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 8, 2026

He should be embarrassed. He won't be, but he should be.

Hegseth and Caine: running a massive military operation.



American troops: rescuing downed pilots.



Lawrence O'Donnell: tying himself into a rhetorical pretzel to "own" a guy doing actual work. https://t.co/fUIgHnJ4bJ — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 8, 2026

Typical Leftist behavior.

It is scary that real people believe this is important enough to say.



Florence here is a parody of a left wing newscaster that Michael Crichton couldn’t have written with a straight face. https://t.co/05wz8WW4ms — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) April 8, 2026

He's such a man-child.

This is the type of guy you reluctantly agree to have dinner with then when you put a piece of meat in front of him he asks if you considered the genocide of the animal that you're about to consume https://t.co/yyfPYVTmAU — Z_Burgs (@Z_Burgs) April 8, 2026

The worst dinner companion ever.

Oh so NOW he knows what a woman is. https://t.co/gYdg5hsXL0 — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) April 8, 2026

Funny how that works.

O'Donnell get off of this crap...go rub Obamas leg to get a thrill. https://t.co/JrVsn5scHY — Linda waldron (@waldron_linda) April 8, 2026

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Seriously @MSNOWNews is a pathetic excuse for news or even humans. https://t.co/Nai5eouQsf — Jo47 (@HeatherJo47) April 8, 2026

Does he understand it’s a very common phrase and it’s not meant in the literal sense?!? 😅😂 — Tennis Legend Tobias! (@SHAQsballstrap) April 8, 2026

To be fair, he's not a smart person.

Wouldn’t be a problem if women weren’t allowed to serve in combat pic.twitter.com/cML0GvkOta — OldSchoolRepubs (@OldSchoolRepubs) April 8, 2026

Problem solved.

Poor Larry has been a Commie for over 30 years. How he still has a show is very confusing. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) April 8, 2026

Omg, these people are so unhinged. — Where It's At (@RLeguerrie5612) April 8, 2026

Totally lost their mind.

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