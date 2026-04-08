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Heroes Pulled From Behind Enemy Lines ... Meanwhile, O'Donnell Offended by Hegseth’s ‘No Man Left Behind’

justmindy
justmindy | 11:26 AM on April 08, 2026
Townhall Media

While Americans were rejoicing and thanking God our soldiers were rescued from behind enemy lines in Iran, Democrats sat around and worried about hurt feelings. Yes, really.

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Lawrence O'Donnell, the guy who wanted to fight Mitt Romney's son, was afraid a female prisoner of war could be offended by Secretary Hegseth saying 'no man left behind'. Listen, if a woman is so brave she is fighting a war, she's probably not losing sleep over that. She's just happy her country came back for her. Sigh.

Ask the POWs their preferred pronoun before rescuing them, please.

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VA Gov. Spanberger Shamelessly Steals Youngkin’s Jobs Boom for Her Own Fake Victory Lap
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He should be embarrassed. He won't be, but he should be.

Typical Leftist behavior.

He's such a man-child.

The worst dinner companion ever. 

Funny how that works.

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To be fair, he's not a smart person.

Problem solved.

Totally lost their mind.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

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