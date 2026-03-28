'Scripted, Paid, Organized and Fake': Robert De Niro's 'No Kings' Rant Didn't Seem Very Genuine

On Saturday in the United States (and other countries -- ironically including some that actually have Kings) there were more "No Kings" protests opposing authoritarianism. Oddly enough, there were no Kings or authoritarians attempting to put a stop to these rallies, and even Sen. Mazie Hirono accidentally admitted that it was all invented theater. However, the heavies were deployed and Trump's second term is in jeopardy. Or maybe not.

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The TDS Left will no doubt be again touting how massive the latest temper tantrum over the 2024 election loss was this weekend:

Today’s final count:



7 million Americans. 3,000 cities. Every state.



Philadelphia. Atlanta. Dallas. St. Paul. DC. San Francisco.



500,000 in London. Tel Aviv in the streets.



A human banner on the Pacific Ocean spelling out: TRUMP MUST GO NOW.



One of the largest single-day… pic.twitter.com/LSSpjobsAz — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 28, 2026

Also today's final count: Number of Trumps who are still president and will be for nearly three more years: ONE.

One of the charter members of the Hollywood TDS Club is Robert De Niro, and of course he was in attendance for the New York City "No Kings" protest.

As an actor, De Niro is obviously used to reading a script in advance, but he didn't appear quite as prepared to have a script handed to him just as a director said "ACTION!" Watch:

Robert De Niro is given his script to read at the No Kings Day Protest in New York City



The camera catches him struggling to read his lines. He’s physically looking down, stumbling over words, and has to re-read sentences he gets wrong



Its all scripted, paid, organized and fake pic.twitter.com/EsqStITZfX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 29, 2026

You know, we're starting to think all this isn't totally grassroots.

Here's a longer version. Yep, totally genuine:

Actor Robert De Niro on trump at "No Kings" Day event in New York: "He can't do all the fucked-up things that he's been doing without the collusion of Congress and the goons in his administration." pic.twitter.com/p9mDN91Mr5 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 28, 2026

Trump winning the election, including every single swing state and the popular vote, makes him a "King" in the eyes of these morons.

It’s pure cringe. If the cause was actually in his heart, he wouldn’t be looking down at a piece of paper stumbling through a script. It’s all fake, funded, and completely artificial. — Edamommy (@Edamommy03) March 29, 2026

Bingo.

Even with the script right in front of him, De Niro still can't deliver lines anymore. Hollywood legend... or just a paid prop? 😂 — Young Pappi🧍‍♂️ (@Youngpappi__) March 29, 2026

Well, these TDS sufferers will indeed get their way, because Trump won't be running for another term.

You know it’s bad when they have to pay protestors in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/UJaIHosBRP — HunnyB (@HunnyBplus3) March 29, 2026

It's almost entirely a fabricated show with useful idiots showing up to take part.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and lunatic celebrities who support it.

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