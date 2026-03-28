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'Scripted, Paid, Organized and Fake': Robert De Niro's 'No Kings' Rant Didn't Seem Very Genuine

Doug P. | 9:45 PM on March 28, 2026
Twitchy

On Saturday in the United States (and other countries -- ironically including some that actually have Kings) there were more "No Kings" protests opposing authoritarianism. Oddly enough, there were no Kings or authoritarians attempting to put a stop to these rallies, and even Sen. Mazie Hirono accidentally admitted that it was all invented theater. However, the heavies were deployed and Trump's second term is in jeopardy. Or maybe not. 

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The TDS Left will no doubt be again touting how massive the latest temper tantrum over the 2024 election loss was this weekend: 

Also today's final count: Number of Trumps who are still president and will be for nearly three more years: ONE.

One of the charter members of the Hollywood TDS Club is Robert De Niro, and of course he was in attendance for the New York City "No Kings" protest. 

As an actor, De Niro is obviously used to reading a script in advance, but he didn't appear quite as prepared to have a script handed to him just as a director said "ACTION!" Watch:

You know, we're starting to think all this isn't totally grassroots. 

Here's a longer version. Yep, totally genuine:

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Trump winning the election, including every single swing state and the popular vote, makes him a "King" in the eyes of these morons. 

Bingo.

Well, these TDS sufferers will indeed get their way, because Trump won't be running for another term. 

It's almost entirely a fabricated show with useful idiots showing up to take part. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and lunatic celebrities who support it.

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