Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Makes a Great Case for Why the 'No Kings' Protests Are Dumb and Unnecessary

During Joe Biden's last year in the White House the Democrats cheered when he tried to unilaterally decree a whole new constitutional amendment, and that alone makes all their "No Kings" screeching today even funnier and fraught with projection. Couple that with the Democrats' authoritarian overreach during COVID, and their "No Kings" chants are nothing short of ridiculous. What angers the Left at this moment in time is that THEY aren't the "Kings."

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In any case, today's protests are unnecessary and consist of a continued tantrum about the outcome of the 2024 election.

But don't take that from us. Here's Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii:

Donald Trump is not, never will be, and has never been a king. #NoKings — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 28, 2026

Well, there it is! But does Hirono know who does have a King? England, where a "No Kings" protest took place today which was directed at Trump. You can't make this stuff up.

In a show of bipartisan unity, Hirono is being sarcastically thanked for pointing out the ridiculousness of the "No Kings" protests:

Sooooo.....why are you morons protesting? 🤷 — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 28, 2026

We have been telling you this 🤡 — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 28, 2026

Hazie Mazie finally speaks truth.



EXACTLY. Trump never has been and never will be a king, and he has no desire to ever be one.



Mazie just explained just how incredibly idiotic these "protests" are. https://t.co/GZ2tAZUPrA — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 28, 2026

Correct, so then this protest is political nonsense for those who are not well educated? Got it https://t.co/vdXm7AvVRg — Jerry Curld ™ (@jerrycurld) March 28, 2026

One final question:

What other imaginary problem will you be protesting next? #NoDinosaurs https://t.co/Hvv7Qkwx7s — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) March 28, 2026

Oh, they'll think of something!

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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