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Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Makes a Great Case for Why the 'No Kings' Protests Are Dumb and Unnecessary

Doug P. | 3:55 PM on March 28, 2026
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During Joe Biden's last year in the White House the Democrats cheered when he tried to unilaterally decree a whole new constitutional amendment, and that alone makes all their "No Kings" screeching today even funnier and fraught with projection. Couple that with the Democrats' authoritarian overreach during COVID, and their "No Kings" chants are nothing short of ridiculous. What angers the Left at this moment in time is that THEY aren't the "Kings." 

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In any case, today's protests are unnecessary and consist of a continued tantrum about the outcome of the 2024 election.

But don't take that from us. Here's Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii:

Well, there it is! But does Hirono know who does have a King? England, where a "No Kings" protest took place today which was directed at Trump. You can't make this stuff up.

In a show of bipartisan unity, Hirono is being sarcastically thanked for pointing out the ridiculousness of the "No Kings" protests: 

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One final question:

Oh, they'll think of something!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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