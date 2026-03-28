'Scripted, Paid, Organized and Fake': Robert De Niro's 'No Kings' Rant Didn't Seem...
Daughter of Somali War Criminal Turned Millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams America as...
WaPo: Experts Say Iran Images 'Appear to Show' Landmines Scattered by US Forces
Divorced, Miserable, and Vile: Jennifer Welch's Jealous Assault on Younger, Accomplished E...
Training Video Coaches Doctors to Ask Which Body Parts Couples Use in their...
Say It Ain't Snow: Commie Mayor's Snow Shovelers Still Waiting for Their 'Fair...
Walz: Somalis' Great-Grandchildren Will Be Here When That Orange Clown Is in the...
VIP
We Stopped Celebrating Men Like Tim Tebow — And Society Is Poorer For...
And? Sheridan Gorman’s Killer Is Developmentally Impaired and Can’t Read or Write
Former 'Conservatives' With Trump Derangement Syndrome Are Paying for Nationwide 'No Kings...
New York Magazine Breaks Down ICE Facility Ambush by Antifa That ‘Went Awry’
James Woods Tells 'Worthless Hack' John Thune He Had ONE Job
Great Downgrade: Men Went from War Heroes and Cathedral Builders to 'Go-Getters' Who...
Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Makes a Great Case for Why the 'No Kings'...

Is This Real? Liberals Deploying the 'Heavies' for Saturday's No Kings Protests

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 28, 2026
Screenshot

This editor still isn't sure if this video is real. The door clearly says Legacy Village of Sugar House, a premier assisted living facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The video was posted on Friday, though, suggesting that maybe these oldsters were getting ready for either an overnight bus ride or a special No Kings protest organized by the facility or its residents. In any case, this appears to be the target demographic for the No Kings protests on Saturday.

Advertisement

They just keep coming. As we reported earlier, The Villages in Florida also dispatched a wave of octogenarians.

And an extra four hours of craft time!

And they all have matching crowns.

Recommended

WaPo: Experts Say Iran Images 'Appear to Show' Landmines Scattered by US Forces
Brett T.
Advertisement

Bill Madden loves this pissed-off grandma in Massachusetts:

She's actually speeding past the other people there.

***


 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FLORIDA MASSACHUSETTS UTAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo: Experts Say Iran Images 'Appear to Show' Landmines Scattered by US Forces
Brett T.
Divorced, Miserable, and Vile: Jennifer Welch's Jealous Assault on Younger, Accomplished Erika Kirk
justmindy
Say It Ain't Snow: Commie Mayor's Snow Shovelers Still Waiting for Their 'Fair Share'
justmindy
Daughter of Somali War Criminal Turned Millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams America as 'Authoritarian'
justmindy
Training Video Coaches Doctors to Ask Which Body Parts Couples Use in their Sexual Relationships
Brett T.
New York Magazine Breaks Down ICE Facility Ambush by Antifa That ‘Went Awry’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WaPo: Experts Say Iran Images 'Appear to Show' Landmines Scattered by US Forces Brett T.
Advertisement