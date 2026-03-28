Is This Real? Liberals Deploying the 'Heavies' for Saturday's No Kings Protests

This editor still isn't sure if this video is real. The door clearly says Legacy Village of Sugar House, a premier assisted living facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The video was posted on Friday, though, suggesting that maybe these oldsters were getting ready for either an overnight bus ride or a special No Kings protest organized by the facility or its residents. In any case, this appears to be the target demographic for the No Kings protests on Saturday.

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Breaking news: The liberals are now deploying the heavies for the No Kings protests this weekend pic.twitter.com/qjo1qm8MWh — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) March 27, 2026

They just keep coming. As we reported earlier, The Villages in Florida also dispatched a wave of octogenarians.

Someone’s getting extra pudding cups at lunchtime! — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) March 28, 2026

And an extra four hours of craft time!

They're going out to make a day of it. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) March 27, 2026

They were all promised extra applesauce to protest! — Mark Sofie (@marksofie_sof) March 28, 2026

Oh no! It just got real up in here! — Citizen Greg Hughes (@CitizenHughes) March 28, 2026

They are thrilled to be out of there for the day and getting paid to do it! — Carolyn S (@SamesVegasss) March 28, 2026

There’s a common denominator in this video clip. White liberals. The absolute worst. — X-23 (@AJCALAMITY) March 28, 2026

Pretty fancy signs coming from a nursing home. Lot of good artists there!!! — Planes,Trains,Automobiles (@glessner_kerry) March 28, 2026

And they all have matching crowns.

Field trip from nursing home 😆 do u think they take one of those little busses they use for trips to the casino?🤣 — Mattyferari (@Mattyferari) March 28, 2026

Statistically, elderly people are most likely to be the victims of scams. pic.twitter.com/KkGcETIozd — The Daily Dystopian (@Blotfluggle) March 28, 2026

Fossil Force Alpha has deployed — Rick (@Shockvalues) March 28, 2026

I'm old, but not that old yet. This is embarrassing — VintageRedDeb (@vintagereddeb) March 28, 2026

Bill Madden loves this pissed-off grandma in Massachusetts:

I love this. No Kings in Massachusetts. 🙌💪👏✊️👇 pic.twitter.com/syE7w7Q3GA — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 28, 2026

She's actually speeding past the other people there.

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