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Putting the ‘Art’ in Arthritis: Seniors Gather to Make Protest Signs for Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ Rallies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:32 AM on March 28, 2026
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Another national ‘No Kings’ rally is happening on Saturday. This requires a gathering of the elders, well, the elderly. Gray-haired grannies are toiling away with markers, glitter, and poster board to get ready for an afternoon of carrying protest signs and railing against things that only exist in their imaginations.

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Look at these busy bees. (WATCH)

Grab the Bengay, it's a mix of art and arthritis.

Hardworking posters say they’re getting a glimpse of what it looks like to have loads of free time on one’s hands.

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Etch A Sketch protest signs are probably not the best idea for shaky seniors.

From shaky seniors to a snaky one. Here’s actress Jane Fonda getting the word out about the 'No Kings' rallies to her fellow octogenarians. (WATCH)

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Some that appear to be having a tantrum could just be experiencing a bad case of the tremors.

Commenters say they’re preparing a little counter-protest of their own.

With all these protesters gathered in groups, it makes it easier for ICE to work undisturbed. Thanks, Grams and Gramps!

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