Putting the ‘Art’ in Arthritis: Seniors Gather to Make Protest Signs for Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ Rallies

Another national ‘No Kings’ rally is happening on Saturday. This requires a gathering of the elders, well, the elderly. Gray-haired grannies are toiling away with markers, glitter, and poster board to get ready for an afternoon of carrying protest signs and railing against things that only exist in their imaginations.

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Look at these busy bees. (WATCH)

BREAKING: No Kings protesters have been spotted preparing ahead of the big weekend pic.twitter.com/S0voOfm0Vk — shellshock (@shellshockkk) March 27, 2026

Senior citizens love their arts and crafts time! — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) March 27, 2026

Arts and crafts hour at the old fools' home. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 27, 2026

Grab the Bengay, it's a mix of art and arthritis.

Hardworking posters say they’re getting a glimpse of what it looks like to have loads of free time on one’s hands.

So this is what people who have no lives do for fun. — Lane Thomas (@IAMLT1776) March 27, 2026

They need to feel active but be careful, the Sharpie fumes can make you woozy. — Q (@Quirk22) March 28, 2026

Craft stores busy today with boomers. 🙄 — RogueZebra (@RogueZebraTMR) March 28, 2026

Feel so bad for those elderly and middle aged woman who were psychologically damaged by all the MSNBC and similar propaganda.



They should sue for damages. — Chad Wellington (@Lookingtooclose) March 28, 2026

I think it would be hilarious to see the prescription list from that room... — Odins Eyepatch (@Odins_Glass_Eye) March 27, 2026

Etch A Sketch protest signs are probably not the best idea for shaky seniors.

From shaky seniors to a snaky one. Here’s actress Jane Fonda getting the word out about the 'No Kings' rallies to her fellow octogenarians. (WATCH)

Jane Fonda has been fighting tyrants longer than Trump has been grifting. And she’ll tell you: this is FUN. Tomorrow we don’t ask permission to be free.



We show up, we roar, and we remind them exactly who holds the power. 👑🚫

#WeSayNoKings pic.twitter.com/rEFe3g8LZB — Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) March 27, 2026

Feel so bad for those elderly and middle aged woman who were psychologically damaged by all the MSNBC and similar propaganda.



They should sue for damages. — Chad Wellington (@Lookingtooclose) March 28, 2026

The Vietnam war protestors [the ones still alive] are still at it.🤣🤣🤣 — Tim (@Tim09436529) March 27, 2026

The hippies I went to HS with never grew up — Things will get better in the new building (@thelastnamehere) March 28, 2026

These people never emotionally matured. Essentially little children in adult bodies. — Nicole Loves Jesus ❤️ (@IHJWAMH) March 27, 2026

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Some that appear to be having a tantrum could just be experiencing a bad case of the tremors.

Commenters say they’re preparing a little counter-protest of their own.

The only sign that matters pic.twitter.com/5moRi9GGSH — Juanton Soup (@CVN70V1Fly2_) March 27, 2026

Hope they like Vanilla Ice, Ice Ice Baby. Because I am playing it all day at their protest tomorrow. — Carl Grin (@GrinCarl) March 28, 2026

Another wasted weekend embarrassing themselves..........ICE should be working overtime this weekend....... — MONKEYBOY (@MonkeyBoy1117) March 28, 2026

With all these protesters gathered in groups, it makes it easier for ICE to work undisturbed. Thanks, Grams and Gramps!

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