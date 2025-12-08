VIP
Star Tribune Ratioed Into the Sun for Fact-Checking Trump While Running Cover for MN Fraudsters

Doug P. | 1:31 PM on December 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Minnesota fraud scandal involving the Somali community and reportedly even government officials in Minneapolis just keeps looking worse. The story is so bad it even caught the attention of the New York Times:

The fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness.

Federal prosecutors charged dozens of people with felonies, accusing them of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a government program meant to keep children fed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At first, many in the state saw the case as a one-off abuse during a health emergency. But as new schemes targeting the state’s generous safety net programs came to light, state and federal officials began to grapple with a jarring reality.

Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided.

Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections.

Wow, that sounds like a huge scandal!

But, alas, President Trump has noticed, which means some in the media, including the Minnesota Star Tribune, are coming to the Dems' rescue: 

The Tribune's not exactly digging into this story like it's Watergate, are they?

The "focus on Trump pouncing" stuff from the media will never stop being predictable. 

"The fraud might not be quite as bad as Trump says" is the best the Star Tribune can do at the moment. 

The ratio is indeed impressive.

Here's some advice for the Star Tribune:

If only!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

