Star Tribune Ratioed Into the Sun for Fact-Checking Trump While Running Cover for MN Fraudsters

The Minnesota fraud scandal involving the Somali community and reportedly even government officials in Minneapolis just keeps looking worse. The story is so bad it even caught the attention of the New York Times:

Advertisement

The fraud scandal that rattled Minnesota was staggering in its scale and brazenness. Federal prosecutors charged dozens of people with felonies, accusing them of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a government program meant to keep children fed during the Covid-19 pandemic. At first, many in the state saw the case as a one-off abuse during a health emergency. But as new schemes targeting the state’s generous safety net programs came to light, state and federal officials began to grapple with a jarring reality. Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided. Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections.

Wow, that sounds like a huge scandal!

But, alas, President Trump has noticed, which means some in the media, including the Minnesota Star Tribune, are coming to the Dems' rescue:

Trump claims Minnesota lost billions to fraud. The evidence to date isn’t close. https://t.co/CGg9GWvtZn — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 7, 2025

The Tribune's not exactly digging into this story like it's Watergate, are they?

I wonder why it took so long for this story to get the national attention it deserved with great local coverage like this. https://t.co/T8tpCH3QSg — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) December 8, 2025

The "focus on Trump pouncing" stuff from the media will never stop being predictable.

Hmmmmm this feels like you're playing a shell game with words. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) December 7, 2025

You own some responsibility in this. The public is dependent upon news sources to be objective and truthful in their reporting. Because you are so biased, you were complicit in covering this up. It’s disgusting. — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) December 8, 2025

"The fraud might not be quite as bad as Trump says" is the best the Star Tribune can do at the moment.

This ratio should be instructive. — OleBuildingStan (@buildingstan3) December 8, 2025

The ratio is indeed impressive.

Here's some advice for the Star Tribune:

Maybe try being watchdogs instead of lap dogs. pic.twitter.com/uBNXfJkshc — Lee Ritz, MD (Ob/Vee/Us) (@lee_ritz) December 8, 2025

If only!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitter VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!