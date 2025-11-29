No, Kids Should Not Be Trusted to Decide They're Transgender
Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on November 29, 2025
President Trump hasn't even been in office for a full year yet and we're already hearing pundits on the Left say this quite often: Trump supporters are telling me they really regret their vote. 

They don't seem interested in inviting these Trump supporters on the air and we're just supposed to take their word for it. 

Dems such as Jessica Tarlov seem to know Trump supporters so well that she knows what they didn't vote for, which is oddly enough one of the reason so many voted for Trump: 

Is that so?

On CNN this week, Scott Jennings called BS on liberal pundits and all the people they know who say they voted for Trump and now wish they'd have supported Harris instead: 

New genre of liberal political punditry detected: 

Bonus truth nuke incoming:

These lib pundits know disgruntled Trump supporters the same way they were certain that Joe Biden was as sharp as a tack. 

That look never fails to deliver. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats.

