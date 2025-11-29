Scott Jennings Tries to Get More Info on Lib Pundits' Trump-Supporting Friends Who Regret Their Votes

President Trump hasn't even been in office for a full year yet and we're already hearing pundits on the Left say this quite often: Trump supporters are telling me they really regret their vote.

Advertisement

They don't seem interested in inviting these Trump supporters on the air and we're just supposed to take their word for it.

Dems such as Jessica Tarlov seem to know Trump supporters so well that she knows what they didn't vote for, which is oddly enough one of the reason so many voted for Trump:

Jessica Tarlov: This isn't what people voted for.



"...what ICE is doing now, that is not commensurate with what the American public wants."



"They didn't vote for people to show up at Home Depots. They didn't vote for people to show up at immigration courts." pic.twitter.com/6grlheUY31 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

Is that so?

On CNN this week, Scott Jennings called BS on liberal pundits and all the people they know who say they voted for Trump and now wish they'd have supported Harris instead:

NAYYERA HAQ: I've heard from many folks who voted for Trump both times saying this isn't what I voted for.



SCOTT JENNINGS: I'm interested in your 2-time Trump voting friends who are phone banking you because they're surprised by Trump enforcing immigration laws. I dispute it. pic.twitter.com/J4dFWLwANT — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 29, 2025

New genre of liberal political punditry detected:

My favorite genre of liberal punditry is “Every one of my friends is an unnamed Trump voter and boy are they mad!” https://t.co/mEofBM5vR4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 29, 2025

Bonus truth nuke incoming:

"MAGA is dead" has become the new refrain from the left. There's just one problem with this slogan: DATA.



Allow me present CNN's own polling on where President Trump stands with his base 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/bp1ZgGGpkl — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 29, 2025

These lib pundits know disgruntled Trump supporters the same way they were certain that Joe Biden was as sharp as a tack.

Liberals have no friends who are trump supporters. They dropped them like hot potatoes during COVID. — Dandiego (@DandiegoNY) November 29, 2025

I saw that episode pic.twitter.com/EFxRqhshgr — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) November 29, 2025

Love this face/pose by @ScottJenningsKY every time I watch him on @CNN it’s always an indication he’s about to thoroughly embarrass someone talking silly. This clip was no different :) https://t.co/n97yJVoXZP pic.twitter.com/U1e0J3jrw4 — NDD (@Alexbioland) November 29, 2025

That look never fails to deliver.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!