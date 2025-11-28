There Are Questions for Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin About This Video Montage and the DC Shooting

It's quite possible that the ratio of the month accolade is going to be awarded to Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin. After everything that has happened, she posted this to her account yesterday and let's just say it wasn't well received:

Slotkin is going to ratioed for the rest of her social media life, isn’t she? https://t.co/8TmBDRxo9o — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 27, 2025

Slotkin doesn't really think people are going to forget what she and some of her Dem friends did (and continue to double down on), does she?

There's now a video montage featuring Slotkin (of "Seditious Six" notoriety) going around. James Woods had three words to describe it:

When it comes to a motive of the terrorist who shot two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Slotkin has been asked if there could possibly be any connection:

I wonder what could have possibly motivated CIA asset Rahmanullah Lakanwal to shoot two members of the National Guard in DC…



I wonder who could have given him the “political permission slip” to do such a thing.@SenatorSlotkin do you have any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/V5qk0TEZhM — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 27, 2025

We certainly don't expect any hosts of the network Sunday morning shows to ask Slotkin these questions, if she even is a guest this weekend.

One of the many maddening parts of this story continues to be the "Seditious Six" and their effort to turn themselves into the victims.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

