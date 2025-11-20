Eco Hot Take Finds Something Terrible About Jeffrey Epstein (and Trump) Revealed in the Emails

OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name...
Doug P. | 11:57 AM on November 20, 2025
meme

We've been hearing about Jeffrey Epstein lately, most recently revolving around released emails and the House and Senate voting for a bill that would compel the Justice Department to release related files. 

There is of course a part of the story called "Trump echoes Epstein's misinformation" about climate change. How's this for forcing two issues into the same paragraph?

One Epstein victim said recently that about 1,000 women had survived his abuse. As for Trump, his pro-fossil-fuel policies will lead to up to 1.3 million additional temperature-related deaths around the world in the coming decades, according to a new analysis by ProPublica and the Guardian.

That's more forced than Hillary Clinton's occasional southern accent. If the Left could it's clear some lefties might go back in time and try to add "climate denial" to the list of Epstein's charges (clearly they'd like to charge Trump with that too). 

The horror!

The trigger warning towards the start of the story is a doozy as well: 

"A heads-up: In addition to references to climate-related misinformation, this article mentions allegations of sexual misconduct and crimes." 

But anyway, back to Epstein's horrible "climate denial"!

*****

