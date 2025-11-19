Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of Enforcing Immigration Laws

As everybody knows, the previous administration's level of dereliction of duty when it comes to enforcing immigration laws and intentionally opening the border was off the charts, but for Democrats these days the real problematic officials are the ones who ended the insane policies of Biden, Harris and Mayorkas.

The Democrats who are accusing President Trump of weaponizing the government against his political opponents would like everybody to forget how the Left weaponized the justice system in a failed attempt to keep Trump from winning a second term. Now those same Democrats are pledging to again weaponize the government if they should retake control of the House after next year's midterms.

What's particularly insane about Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell's pledge here is that if his party takes back control of the House he plans to go after Trump administration officials for the egregious crime of... enforcing federal immigration laws and securing the border:

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Eric Swalwell angrily threatens to weaponize the government against Tom Homan and Kristi Noem as soon as Democrats take the House in 2026. pic.twitter.com/UBZpxteyB4



This is pitiful coming from the side that not only facilitated but actually encouraged the southern border invasion that was allowed under the previous administration:

Somebody's still furious that the Trump administration is sending away the illegals that Dems hoped to turn into voters.

Eric, that’s pretty optimistic of you considering they’re looking at specific charges for you. — D A V I D A 💜 (@davidangusgrant) November 19, 2025

It's always projection when it comes to Dems like Swalwell.

Why’s he representing CA when his “primary residence is in DC”? https://t.co/rxNBpdZTyz — @Doane_264 (@DOANE4735) November 19, 2025

Perhaps we'll get an answer to that question in the coming months.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

