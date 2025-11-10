Adam Schiff's Concern About Families Going Hungry Took a FAST Turn After Some Senate Dems Caved

You know, for some reason we're starting to think that the Democrat rhetoric about being gravely concerned over the possibility of families going hungry or federal workers not being paid wasn't totally genuine.

While the Senate Democrats were refusing to vote to reopen the government, they were talking like this while trying to make Trump and the Republicans sound heartless:

The government is shut down.



Millions are going to go hungry and lose their health care.



But Donald Trump is holding weekly meetings to discuss...his golden ballroom. pic.twitter.com/YPdinOl0Vy — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 29, 2025

Then, yesterday, the Senate got the required 60 votes to finally forward a bill that would reopen the government after several Democrats voted in favor. As it turns out, it wasn't a "Republican shutdown" at all, and other Dems aren't happy that was made quite obvious.

All of the Democrats who called it a “Republican shutdown” seem pretty mad that 8 Democrats voted to open the government. — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) November 10, 2025

Several days ago Sen. Adam Schiff was highly concerned about millions going hungry. If the shutdown ends soon as expected, suddenly those people aren't as big of a concern:

Millions of Californians are at risk of losing their insurance or facing dramatically higher health care costs.



Tonight’s vote does NOTHING to address this Republican health care crisis. pic.twitter.com/tswPpbkA8b — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 10, 2025

This serial liar and career weasel couldn't be more predictable.

Democrats: Trump won’t pay the SNAP benefits! People are starving! This is unprecedented evil!



*Deal reached to pay the SNAP benefits*



Democrats: NOOOOOOO!! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2025

Schiff sure did pivot quickly.

Don’t you care about the starving SNAP recipients? Or the military members who aren’t getting paid? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2025

Obamacare literally caused the “Republican health care crisis.” The Democrat party is officially in a civil war and all the selfie videos in the world ain’t going to change that. https://t.co/eToi2wLEjb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2025

The healthcare “crisis” began when Obamacare passed.



You all named it the AFFORDABLE Care Act, and it only increased prices. https://t.co/bbbNoUg4kN — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) November 10, 2025

Democrats wrecked the system with zero support from the GOP and now they're trying to blame the Republicans for not helping them "fix" it? There's no level of shamelessness quite like Adam Schiff's level of shamelessness.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

