Adam Schiff's Concern About Families Going Hungry Took a FAST Turn After Some Senate Dems Caved

Doug P. | 11:09 AM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You know, for some reason we're starting to think that the Democrat rhetoric about being gravely concerned over the possibility of families going hungry or federal workers not being paid wasn't totally genuine. 

While the Senate Democrats were refusing to vote to reopen the government, they were talking like this while trying to make Trump and the Republicans sound heartless: 

Then, yesterday, the Senate got the required 60 votes to finally forward a bill that would reopen the government after several Democrats voted in favor. As it turns out, it wasn't a "Republican shutdown" at all, and other Dems aren't happy that was made quite obvious. 

Several days ago Sen. Adam Schiff was highly concerned about millions going hungry. If the shutdown ends soon as expected, suddenly those people aren't as big of a concern: 

This serial liar and career weasel couldn't be more predictable. 

Schiff sure did pivot quickly. 

Democrats wrecked the system with zero support from the GOP and now they're trying to blame the Republicans for not helping them "fix" it? There's no level of shamelessness quite like Adam Schiff's level of shamelessness. 

