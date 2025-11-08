Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls Over Trump's WH Ballroom

The Left's hyperventilation over President Trump's East Wing renovation and new ballroom might seem like it was about four outrage cycles ago, but Democrats continue to try and get some talking point mileage out of it.

Just like all things Trump, reality doesn't match the Left's preferred narrative so they of course resort to lying and wild exaggeration.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg is FALSELY claiming that Trump’s White House renovations are being paid “by the people.”



The ballroom is PRIVATELY FUNDED.



Whoopi is a professional liar.pic.twitter.com/MPJvExAAAh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 23, 2025

This image of the East Wing of the White House is a metaphor for broader, reckless destruction.

The ballroom that will go up there will be a gaudy monument to vanity, corruption and excess.

For anyone who has worked at the WH, or cares about its rich history, it's a gut punch. pic.twitter.com/A7Kaa3fNOR — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 21, 2025

Satellite images show President Trump's project to build a grand ballroom has appeared to take down at least six trees on the White House grounds — including two historic magnolia trees commemorating Presidents Warren G. Harding and Franklin D. Roosevelt. https://t.co/E9Epovw4wI pic.twitter.com/DNEubFKMzN — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2025

These people won't like what Bill Maher had to say about Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction. Watch:

Bill Maher surprises the entire room with a brutally honest take on Trump’s ballroom project.



Maher did the unthinkable: he called out the media for being completely unfair. After digging into the story, he was stunned by what he found.



“The ballroom, I don’t give a sh*t. I… pic.twitter.com/mv7ADYXamR — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 8, 2025

Here's the full quote. Somebody get this to Swalwell, Schiff and Schumer ASAP:

“The ballroom, I don’t give a sh*t. I really don’t give a sh*t. I was reading — it shows you how the media is. Everything is always on one side or the other. When he first mentioned it, it was all about, ‘Oh, my God, he’s desecrating the White House.’ Then I finally read, ‘Oh, well, they’ve done sh*t to the White House before.’ It’s just a building, I think. “Also, like, I realized after reading other people, we don’t have a place when they have state dinners. They’re doing it in a tent! This is America! So do I give a sh*t that he’s doing this to the White House? I really don’t.”

The TDS outrage on the Left over this is as manufactured as, well, most of the other TDS outrage on the Left.

I love it when there is common sense and media folks wake up Maher happily surprises me at times https://t.co/dlebOLPOKW — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) November 8, 2025

Folks should be ashamed of previous presidents for not fixing this really. Absurd to host world leaders and dignitaries in a damn tent https://t.co/leLQqBT9Ke — Jake (@JacobGrimes) November 8, 2025

But it was a "historic" tent... or something like that.

*****

