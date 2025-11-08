Zohran Mamdani Says 'My NYPD' (That He Wanted to Defund) Will Play No...
Dems Won't Like the Reason Bill Maher Isn't Joining Them in Clutching Pearls Over Trump's WH Ballroom

Doug P. | 10:21 AM on November 08, 2025
Screenshot

The Left's hyperventilation over President Trump's East Wing renovation and new ballroom might seem like it was about four outrage cycles ago, but Democrats continue to try and get some talking point mileage out of it. 

Just like all things Trump, reality doesn't match the Left's preferred narrative so they of course resort to lying and wild exaggeration.  

These people won't like what Bill Maher had to say about Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction. Watch: 

Here's the full quote. Somebody get this to Swalwell, Schiff and Schumer ASAP:

“The ballroom, I don’t give a sh*t. I really don’t give a sh*t. I was reading — it shows you how the media is. Everything is always on one side or the other. When he first mentioned it, it was all about, ‘Oh, my God, he’s desecrating the White House.’ Then I finally read, ‘Oh, well, they’ve done sh*t to the White House before.’ It’s just a building, I think. 

“Also, like, I realized after reading other people, we don’t have a place when they have state dinners. They’re doing it in a tent! This is America! So do I give a sh*t that he’s doing this to the White House? I really don’t.”

The TDS outrage on the Left over this is as manufactured as, well, most of the other TDS outrage on the Left. 

But it was a "historic" tent... or something like that. 

*****

