A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF

All it would take to end the federal government shutdown in order to pay federal workers is for a few more Democrats in the Senate to vote in favor of the CR and then the two sides could negotiate what comes next in the coming weeks. Chuck Schumer has however decided to throw a wrench in the works that the Republicans aren't buying:

Advertisement

“We’d like to offer a simple proposal that would reopen the government and extend the ACA premium tax credits simultaneously, and then have the opportunity to start negotiating longer term solutions to health care costs. Let’s do all three.” On top of the one-year extension, Schumer’s offer also called for short-term funding bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) and the attachment of a three-bill minibus of full-year spending bills that were a part of previous bipartisan talks. The plan also includes the creation of a “bipartisan committee to continue negotiations on long-term reforms to address healthcare affordability,” Schumer’s office said.

Address healthcare affordability? What, didn't Obamacare fix all that, Chuck? Now the same Democrats who caused the massive problems want to be the ones to "fix" the law, all while getting Republican fingerprints all over it? Nice try, Sen. Schumer, but no.

Schumer got called out on the Senate floor today when Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno asked some basic questions about his proposal that the Minority Leader did not appreciate. For example, Schumer would seemingly prefer there NOT be somewhere Americans could go and read exactly what his proposal entails. At that point Schumer stormed off. Watch:

WATCH: @SenSchumer abruptly walks off the floor as he was being questioned by Sen. @BernieMoreno about his proposal to end the shutdown.



Moreno asked Schumer if his proposal was in writing that people could look at.. and if people making millions would still receive the… pic.twitter.com/aRxzdYV5Fx — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) November 8, 2025

Here are the quotes, via the Daily Wire's @AmberJoCooper:

Moreno asked Schumer if his proposal was in writing that people could look at.. and if people making millions would still receive the COVID-era subsidies. Moreno: “I was going to ask him before he stormed out of the room because evidently he doesn‘t want to hear any opposing views or actually engage in meaningful negotiation … Would he continue 0 dollar premiums, which we know for a FACT, have enormous levels of fraud.." "If he had stayed, I would have asked him a third question: Does these monies to go directly to insurance companies?”

It's almost like Chuck doesn't want people to know what he's trying to do.

Incredibly important exchange here.



Democrats’ entire shutdown strategy RELIES on people not finding out what is in their proposal.



It’s worse than “pass the bill to find out what’s in it” because they don’t even have a bill.



So Schumer storms off after being questioned. https://t.co/c7PflXtwce — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 8, 2025

Advertisement

Schumer comes from the Nancy Pelosi school of "pass it to find out what's in it" and the same applies to his proposal.

Vital exchange. @berniemoreno goes hard in the paint 👏 https://t.co/ZeBpWhxyS2 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 8, 2025

“The Republicans are keeping the government shut down” -Schumer



“Democrats will reopen the government if we get Obamacare subsidies” - Also Schumer — TomGrady (@TomGrady07) November 8, 2025

We don't call it the "Schumer shutdown" for nothing!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!