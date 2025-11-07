'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father' Arrested by ICE

Just about every day we see the Democrats or one of their water carriers in the media trying to portray ICE officers enforcing immigration laws as the gestapo by posting videos or headlines that contain about five percent of the actual context. We have another example of that.

The Left's latest effort to demonize ICE while also protecting their most cherished demographic -- criminal illegal aliens -- is seen here in posts from Dem Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. This is about a father who was "brutalized" by masked ICE agents while having what they say is a medical episode that looks, well, let's just say, of questionable believability:

You are about to see harrowing footage of a father in Fitchburg, MA being brutalized by masked ICE agents while holding his terrified, crying baby.



The Trump admin and every ICE agent who terrorizes our communities must be held to account for their inhumane, illegal actions. pic.twitter.com/XMTfRftrC3 — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) November 7, 2025

WARNING: The violence and cruelty is hard to watch, but impossible for families to endure.



This is a sickening example of Trump and ICE's blatant disregard for humanity as they terrorize our families and communities.



It is shameful, cruel, and it must end. pic.twitter.com/ZGNOYtpVMO — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 7, 2025

While we wait for Markey and Pressley's Democrat colleague Sen. Van Hollen to try and arrange a round of margaritas with the guy who was arrested, the Department of Homeland Security added some background that the Dems and much of the media won't be sharing.

As usual, the Dems aren't providing the real story because they are serial liars and deceivers:

Imagine FAKING a seizure to help a criminal escape justice.



The target of this operation, Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya, is the WORST OF THE WORST.



In August 2025, local police arrested Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, for assault and battery with a… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 7, 2025

Here's the full post:

Imagine FAKING a seizure to help a criminal escape justice. The target of this operation, Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya, is the WORST OF THE WORST. In August 2025, local police arrested Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she STABBED her co-worker twice with a pair of scissors and then threw a trash barrel at her. Ojeda-Montoya was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration in 2023. During ICE's targeted vehicle stop of Ojeda-Montoya, her child and husband were in the car. The target threw the child into the arms of her husband while he purported to have a medical episode, though refused medical help and displayed absolutely no signs of medical concerns just moments later. Emergency Medical Personnel on the scene found no legitimate medical episode—ICE called 911 and the illegal alien refused any medical care. Agitators attempted to impede the arrest. Fitchburg police responded to the scene to help with crowd control.

As usual, there are the facts, and then there's what the Democrats and media tell you.

Democrats love to lie in defense of illegal immigrants. https://t.co/lvoHp078rJ — Steven Nemes (@snemes2) November 8, 2025

The Democrats lie in their attempts to keep criminal illegals in the country and yet so many people still vote for them, which is disturbing.

