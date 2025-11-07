GOP Has Several Democrats Explain to House Dems Why This IS the 'Schumer Shutdown'

The "Schumer shutdown" continues, as does the Democrat effort to pin the blame on Trump and the Republicans while hoping that nobody knows how things currently work in the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

The House Democrats are sticking to this talking point this week:

Your daily reminder that Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. They could reopen the government TODAY if they wanted to. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) November 6, 2025

The Republicans can't reopen the government with the Democrats doing this:

Your daily reminder that Democrats are keeping the government shut down.pic.twitter.com/qfqCikTFQr — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 6, 2025

And how can the Senate Dems manage to keep the government shut down even though the Republicans have the majority in that body and the House, and also have Trump in the White House?

Allow several Democrats to explain something that they're NOT saying during this shutdown:

Since you're still confused, maybe your friends can explain it to you: https://t.co/DKoZnvtUGo pic.twitter.com/MtPEY9OsQY — GOP (@GOP) November 7, 2025

Thanks, Dems, that was really helpful!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!