GOP Has Several Democrats Explain to House Dems Why This IS the 'Schumer Shutdown'

Doug P. | 3:33 PM on November 07, 2025

The "Schumer shutdown" continues, as does the Democrat effort to pin the blame on Trump and the Republicans while hoping that nobody knows how things currently work in the U.S. Senate.

The House Democrats are sticking to this talking point this week: 

The Republicans can't reopen the government with the Democrats doing this: 

And how can the Senate Dems manage to keep the government shut down even though the Republicans have the majority in that body and the House, and also have Trump in the White House?

Allow several Democrats to explain something that they're NOT saying during this shutdown: 

Thanks, Dems, that was really helpful!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

