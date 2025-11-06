Obama Praises Nancy Pelosi's Skill at 'Bringing People Together' (Seriously? ROLL TAPE!)

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, has officially announced her plan to not seek reelection and retire from Congress:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who has represented California in Congress for almost 40 years, has officially announced her retirement. Last week, rumors swirled that Pelosi would not seek reelection in 2026, but her team denied at the time that any decision had been made. As Townhall reported at the time, Pelosi's focus was on passing Prop 50, California's redistricting scheme that would disenfranchise the state's Republican voters and representatives.

Advertisement

Former President Barack Obama, who has always appreciated Pelosi's help in passing the most dishonestly titled piece of legislation ever, The Affordable Care Act (which has made health insurance unaffordable), praised the outgoing Rep this way:

For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better. No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act. She made us… pic.twitter.com/HZbWjm7GAt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2025

"Skilled at bringing people together"? Really?

Well, she brought Democrats together sometimes, but everybody else, not so much:

Obama: No one was more skilled at bringing people together than Nancy Pelosi.



Nancy Pelosi: Republicans are enemies of the state. https://t.co/AUaeZV8Zlu pic.twitter.com/5xM49qU7Kf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 6, 2025

Yep, Nancy really could bring everyone together! The closest Pelosi's ever come to that is to get some members of both parties to call for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks while in office.

Pelosi calls Trump "the worst thing on the face of the earth", and "a vile creature". pic.twitter.com/imltKyuPE8 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 6, 2025

Here's another classic "unity" moment from the retiring congresswoman from California:

Even Pelosi's daughter liked to tell warm stories about how her mother brought people together:

Nancy Pelosi's daughter on her mom: "She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding."pic.twitter.com/m8cnFsSlqT — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 6, 2025

The bipartisanship gestures never stopped with Nancy Pelosi!

Pelosi also "brought people together" as Obama said, by lying about them:

This is a perfect clip to remember Nancy Pelosi’s career by.



Pelosi: We have cold hard evidence of the Trump family possibly intending to collude with Russia. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/7CLCoJQbVY — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 6, 2025

"Hard evidence" of only "possibly" doing something is the most Nancy Pelosi quote ever, though she might best be remembered for "we have to pass it to find out what's in it" and for her remarkable stock trading luck.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!