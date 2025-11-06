VIP
CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing...
Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody
So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America...
Voted for THIS! The Daily Beast Crying About How Hard it Is Covering...
Here's an Answer to the Question 'Why Aren't More People Blaming Dems for...
DC 'Trump Must Go' Rally Marks 'Beginning of the Fall of His Regime'...
AOC Bragging About Breaking Bread With Mayor-Elect Socialist Zohran Mamdani on X Was...
You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest...
Escape From New York: X Gives Hilarious Relocation Advice to Dems Fleeing Commie...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Struggles Explaining New Dem Party Leader Zorhan Mamdani's Soci...
Seizing the Means of Projection: Bernie Sanders Steals Dem Chuck Schumer's Place at...
Migrant Stalker Who Just Wants Love and Affection Explains That 'Sex Is Survival'
Crusty White Person Jennifer Welch Says Crusty White People Need to Embrace Multiculturali...

Obama Praises Nancy Pelosi's Skill at 'Bringing People Together' (Seriously? ROLL TAPE!)

Doug P. | 12:48 PM on November 06, 2025
meme

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, has officially announced her plan to not seek reelection and retire from Congress:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who has represented California in Congress for almost 40 years, has officially announced her retirement. Last week, rumors swirled that Pelosi would not seek reelection in 2026, but her team denied at the time that any decision had been made.

As Townhall reported at the time, Pelosi's focus was on passing Prop 50, California's redistricting scheme that would disenfranchise the state's Republican voters and representatives.

Former President Barack Obama, who has always appreciated Pelosi's help in passing the most dishonestly titled piece of legislation ever, The Affordable Care Act (which has made health insurance unaffordable), praised the outgoing Rep this way: 

"Skilled at bringing people together"? Really? 

Well, she brought Democrats together sometimes, but everybody else, not so much: 

Yep, Nancy really could bring everyone together! The closest Pelosi's ever come to that is to get some members of both parties to call for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks while in office. 

Here's another classic "unity" moment from the retiring congresswoman from California: 

Even Pelosi's daughter liked to tell warm stories about how her mother brought people together: 

The bipartisanship gestures never stopped with Nancy Pelosi!

Pelosi also "brought people together" as Obama said, by lying about them: 

"Hard evidence" of only "possibly" doing something is the most Nancy Pelosi quote ever, though she might best be remembered for "we have to pass it to find out what's in it" and for her remarkable stock trading luck. 

