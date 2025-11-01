Carol Roth Torpedoes Dem Claims the US Has Massive Debt Because the Rich Don't Pay Their Fair Share

VIP
Doug P. | 12:48 PM on November 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Last month the U.S. debt hit $38 trillion:

In the midst of a federal government shutdown, the U.S. government’s gross national debt surpassed $38 trillion Wednesday, a record number that highlights the accelerating accumulation of debt on America’s balance sheet. 

It’s also the fastest accumulation of a trillion dollars in debt outside of the COVID-19 pandemic — the U.S. hit $37 trillion in gross national debt in August this year. 

The $38 trillion update is found in the latest Treasury Department report, which logs the nation’s daily finances.

According to some, the reason there's that much debt is that billionaires and even millionaires aren't "paying their fair share":

Is that so?

Carol Roth has some info that sinks those claims and points out that the U.S. government has a spending problem, not a revenue shortfall because of ultra-rich "greed" and a lack of "fair" taxation: 

Bingo!

The Left playing the class warfare game is a time-honored tactic that unfortunately a lot of people fall for. 

