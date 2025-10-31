Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SN...
Siraj Hashmi Is Banned by X From Posting Thoughts About Jennifer Welch’s Photo
New ABC News/WaPo Poll Finds Most Americans Disapprove of Demolishing the East Wing
Scott Jennings: The More One Learns of Zohran Mamdani, the More Horrifying a...

Dem Sen. John Fetterman Promotes Interview With Lara Trump on Fox News, Lefties Unhappy (Again)

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on October 31, 2025
Meme

There are very few sane congressional Democrats left, if not only one. For most Dems, their hatred of all things Trump has caused them to come out against deporting criminal illegals, oppose efforts to get rid of crime in big cities, and now they're against eliminating foreign drug smugglers attempting to bring poison to America. 

One of those sane Democrats is Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has voted to end the Schumer shutdown and also believes that a secure border is just common sense. In other words, a lot of Democrats would like to see him primaried.

Fetterman doesn't exist to please his fellow Dems as evidenced by who he'll be talking with tomorrow: 

Fetterman’s out there single-handedly trying to make the rest of the Democrats spontaneously combust, and that's exactly what's happening. 

Cue the lefty slams. There are plenty, but here are just a couple: 

Maybe Fetterman should just replace the "D" with an "R." 

Just to add to the Democrat anger, Fetterman should...

That would be great. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

