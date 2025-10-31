Dem Sen. John Fetterman Promotes Interview With Lara Trump on Fox News, Lefties Unhappy (Again)

There are very few sane congressional Democrats left, if not only one. For most Dems, their hatred of all things Trump has caused them to come out against deporting criminal illegals, oppose efforts to get rid of crime in big cities, and now they're against eliminating foreign drug smugglers attempting to bring poison to America.

One of those sane Democrats is Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has voted to end the Schumer shutdown and also believes that a secure border is just common sense. In other words, a lot of Democrats would like to see him primaried.

Fetterman doesn't exist to please his fellow Dems as evidenced by who he'll be talking with tomorrow:

Fetterman’s out there single-handedly trying to make the rest of the Democrats spontaneously combust, and that's exactly what's happening.

Cue the lefty slams. There are plenty, but here are just a couple:

What a loser Fetterman turned out to be https://t.co/op61nBPtSX — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 31, 2025

Maybe Fetterman should just replace the "D" with an "R."

Fetterman can't stop doing interviews with Fox, which spent years attacking his politics, his clothing, the state of his health.



Is there a more principle-less, odious politician in Democratic circles? Is he starting to make Synema look good? https://t.co/UvWGTOFgfk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 30, 2025

Just to add to the Democrat anger, Fetterman should...

Post this on BlueSky — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2025

That would be great.

