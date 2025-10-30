Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air Force One Flight

President Trump returned from his trip to Asia today, and it became clear that he's fully aware of the Left's weak effort to project all of Joe Biden's issues onto him. We're talking about stuff like this:

There is something wrong with Trump. In less than a year, he’s had:



•MRI scan

•Two “annual” physicals

•A cognitive exam

•Face drooping

•Swollen ankles

•Hand bruising

•Disappeared for a week

•Looks lost in videos



This doesn’t scream healthy to me. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 28, 2025

That's from just one of the Biden superfans (turned Harris superfan, turned TDS sufferer) who insisted that Joe was sharp as a tack and fully up to the job. That is, until the Dems showed Biden out the door and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee because none of that was true.

Trump knows that, which is why he was able to predict what the Left will make out of his Q & A session with reporters aboard Air Force One flying through some rough air:

.@POTUS: "These are rough winds in Asia, I must tell you. This is a rough flight... they're going to be watching Trump, they're going to say, 'He didn't look too good, he's got the shakes!'"



Reporter: "You're pretty solid."



🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kFupkhnNHm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2025

We wouldn't doubt that one of the usual paid lefty online minions would try to make that claim.

SKY HIGH HUMOR: President Trump jokes about strong turbulence aboard Air Force One:



"These are tough conditions for interviews."



"The interviews are tough enough without your life being threatened." pic.twitter.com/DptrcNcH5s — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2025

The degree of interview difficulty is definitely increased amid turbulence.

lol! You gotta admit, the man is very witty. Always has a quick, funny quip or comment for every situation 😂 — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) October 30, 2025

Dude is wide awake shooting the shit with reporters after spending a week in Asia meeting with leaders of countries. I have no idea how he does it at 79 years old. https://t.co/Xfc1PICuN8 — Colin (@BasedCLC) October 30, 2025

The libs can disagree with Trump all they want but to claim he doesn't have the energy for the job is the most laughable thing ever.

Uncle Joe would have totally fallen over — EpsteinListDidNotHangItself (@tinleyharrier) October 30, 2025

Biden's overseas flights and the trips home often had a very different optic:

