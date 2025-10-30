MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air Force One Flight

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on October 30, 2025
Meme

President Trump returned from his trip to Asia today, and it became clear that he's fully aware of the Left's weak effort to project all of Joe Biden's issues onto him. We're talking about stuff like this:

That's from just one of the Biden superfans (turned Harris superfan, turned TDS sufferer) who insisted that Joe was sharp as a tack and fully up to the job. That is, until the Dems showed Biden out the door and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee because none of that was true. 

Trump knows that, which is why he was able to predict what the Left will make out of his Q & A session with reporters aboard Air Force One flying through some rough air: 

We wouldn't doubt that one of the usual paid lefty online minions would try to make that claim. 

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
The degree of interview difficulty is definitely increased amid turbulence. 

The libs can disagree with Trump all they want but to claim he doesn't have the energy for the job is the most laughable thing ever. 

Biden's overseas flights and the trips home often had a very different optic:

