Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating Corporate Post of the Year

The East Wing remodel and new ballroom at the White House has brought with it many memes with conceptual ideas for what might come next.

This is one of them:

Wait, they’re really attaching a @CrackerBarrel to the East Wing? 😂 pic.twitter.com/H5dr4MzeWB — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 29, 2025

As you know, Cracker Barrel's recent changes didn't go over very well and their relatively new CEO got a huge amount of criticism (they've since ditched a consulting agency).

That's what makes their social media team's response to the above picture so incredible:

You probably don't want us anywhere near a remodel https://t.co/b3E8P7fVJD — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) October 29, 2025

That's how it's done!

A+ self awareness this is awesome — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 30, 2025

Tweet of the year candidate… 😂👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/5HDCYChXjf — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) October 30, 2025

It's right up there, that's for sure.

