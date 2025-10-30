Johnson, Thune Shatter Schumer's Coalition: Dems Cracking?
Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating Corporate Post of the Year

Doug P. | 1:09 PM on October 30, 2025

The East Wing remodel and new ballroom at the White House has brought with it many memes with conceptual ideas for what might come next.

This is one of them: 

As you know, Cracker Barrel's recent changes didn't go over very well and their relatively new CEO got a huge amount of criticism (they've since ditched a consulting agency). 

That's what makes their social media team's response to the above picture so incredible: 

That's how it's done!

It's right up there, that's for sure. 

*****

