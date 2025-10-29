S. Korea President's Gift for Trump Is a LOCK to Trigger 'No Kings' Lefties

One of the ways President Trump has been trolling Dems and assorted lefties has been by talk about seeking a third term (while also handing out "Trump 2028" hats), but that has come to an at least temporary end when he said recently that he wouldn't try to run again.

Trump is now getting some assistance from other world leaders when it comes to trolling the Left. This is something else:

Trump gets huge gold crown in South Korea as host hails his ‘golden age’ https://t.co/fYvNiqze19 pic.twitter.com/jXUWl0RTqx — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2025

That happened during Trump's Asia tour. Make sure the Democrats see it!

From the New York Post:

President Trump was given a massive gold crown Wednesday by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who proclaimed a new “golden age” of the nations’ alliance. Trump, known for his love of the precious metal, which he has used extensively to redecorate the Oval Office. also received the Grand Order of Mugungwha, South Korea’s highest honor, featuring a large medallion on a golden necklace. “It’s as beautiful as it can possibly be… I’d like to wear it right now,” Trump told his host, who said the award recognized Trump’s efforts to improve relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Prepare fainting couches for the "No Kings" people!

South Korea even knows how stupid the No Kings protests are! They are mocking them. — [email protected] (@djclearycomcas1) October 29, 2025

The upcoming meltdown will be fabulous! 🍿 — LucyLouWho (@MaxfieldLeeAnne) October 29, 2025

If there's another "No Kings" march in DC Trump should wear that while waving at them from a White House window.

