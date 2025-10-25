Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Scolds Journo for Using 'Sci-Fi' Term Instead of 'Undocument...
Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What...
Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast...
VIP
Dem Strategist Meghan Hayes Makes Electrifying WH Discovery During Ballroom Derangement Ep...
'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to...
Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor as Democrat Party Embraces Socialism
Tara Setmayer Compares WH Ballroom Construction to the Deadly 9/11 Terrorist Attack on...
VIP
Ghost of Yotei Is Not Woke and Is Excellent: A Review
VIP
Florida Ditches Cell Phones, Boosts Brains: Classroom Ban Proves Kids Learn Better Without...
BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to...
Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers...
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero...
Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Out...
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...

Sen. Chris Murphy (and Other Dems/Media) Are Now Trying to Blame the House for Schumer's Shutdown

Doug P. | 10:44 AM on October 25, 2025
AngieArtist

This week brought with it a couple of fake outrages from the Democrats and some of their media water carriers.

You're well aware of the Left's hyperventilating over President Trump's East Wing remodel and ballroom construction. Hillary Clinton was among Dems claiming Trump is soiling the sanctity of the White House while hoping nobody remembers who she's married to or what led to his impeachment). But the new angle is to try and make people believe the House being out of session is the reason the government remains shut down: 

Advertisement

And... there it is. The Democrats immediately had another BS talking point that doesn't even make sense to anybody who knows why the government remains shut down and who's blocking the CR. 

But because this spin makes no sense at all doesn't mean Dems like Sen. Chris Murphy, who has repeatedly voted to keep the government shut down, won't get on board: 

The House has already passed the CR and the Senate Democrats could reopen the government right now, it's just that they refuse to do that. 

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Murphy does nothing but lie. 

Unfortunately too many people choose to live in the alternate reality that Dems like Murphy have created for them that is in no way based in reality. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)
Grateful Calvin
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Scolds Journo for Using 'Sci-Fi' Term Instead of 'Undocumented Individuals'
Doug P.
Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast Guard Base (Watch)
Eric V.
'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to Dems Manufactured Hysteria
Gordon K
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Dem Strategist Meghan Hayes Makes Electrifying WH Discovery During Ballroom Derangement Episode
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement