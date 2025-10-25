Sen. Chris Murphy (and Other Dems/Media) Are Now Trying to Blame the House for Schumer's Shutdown

This week brought with it a couple of fake outrages from the Democrats and some of their media water carriers.

You're well aware of the Left's hyperventilating over President Trump's East Wing remodel and ballroom construction. Hillary Clinton was among Dems claiming Trump is soiling the sanctity of the White House while hoping nobody remembers who she's married to or what led to his impeachment). But the new angle is to try and make people believe the House being out of session is the reason the government remains shut down:

Announcement is made: US House will be out of session again next week — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 24, 2025

And... there it is. The Democrats immediately had another BS talking point that doesn't even make sense to anybody who knows why the government remains shut down and who's blocking the CR.

But because this spin makes no sense at all doesn't mean Dems like Sen. Chris Murphy, who has repeatedly voted to keep the government shut down, won't get on board:

They don’t even pretend to care. This is the only story. You can’t open the government if the House refuses to show up. https://t.co/mrUwxJFLKA — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 24, 2025

The House has already passed the CR and the Senate Democrats could reopen the government right now, it's just that they refuse to do that.

Hey @grok, does the U.S. House have to be in session in order for the U.S. Senate to pass H.R. 5371, which would fund the government at current levels until November 21 and end the government shutdown? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 25, 2025

No, the U.S. Senate can convene and vote to pass H.R. 5371 regardless of whether the House is in session, as the chambers operate independently on scheduling. House absence doesn't block Senate action on legislation. That said, for the bill to become law and end the shutdown, it… — Grok (@grok) October 25, 2025

Murphy does nothing but lie.

I think it’s a good bet for them to believe their readers are the stupid https://t.co/bJERDczM8R — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 25, 2025

Chris Murphy is what happens when a pol political career is built regurgitating talking points rather than having his own salient political thoughts.



The Senator knows he’s voted against reopening the govt and doesn't require the House to be in session to do so. https://t.co/FRbf5WjS2o — Andrew Moss (@andrewmoss_fl) October 25, 2025

Unfortunately too many people choose to live in the alternate reality that Dems like Murphy have created for them that is in no way based in reality.

