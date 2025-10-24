Byron York Sees NY Times FINALLY Admitting Something About NY AG Letitia James (After 25 Paragraphs)

Today New York Attorney General Letitia James might be beginning the FO phase following the FA era that she seemed to enjoy so much:

NY AG Letitia James heads to Virginia for mortgage fraud hearing — as ‘fugitive’ grandniece faces restraining order https://t.co/y8Kef14OwN pic.twitter.com/tnlS0Gae9Y — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2025

The New York Times' framing of James' legal troubles looks far different than the headlines written about the prosecutions against Trump:

This story is an anguished cry from deep inside the New York Times. https://t.co/yKgL1EIh5E pic.twitter.com/olha3psBFz — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 24, 2025

"Letitia James case shows ruthlessness of Justice Dept. in Trump's grip."

Did we ever see headlines like that when Biden was in the White House and the DOJ was going after Trump and many in his orbit?

Ah yes, we're to automatically believe that James is just a poor victim of a legal system under Trump that noticed something fishy about her financing. Make mortgage fraud great again!

More than two dozen paragraphs into the story readers who made it that far are informed of James' lawfare against Trump:

But wait -- In the 26th paragraph, the Times concedes that even as MAGA villainized Letitia James, her ''apparent eagerness to use law enforcement power against Mr. Trump raised eyebrows in even liberal legal circles in New York.' Raised eyebrows! Even in liberal legal circles! pic.twitter.com/jjdssJzaxQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 24, 2025

Better late than never?

Ms. James is a useful first target for Mr. Trump’s transformative use of prosecutorial power. She is a longstanding villain in the eyes of the MAGA movement and an official whose apparent eagerness to use law enforcement power against Mr. Trump raised eyebrows in even liberal legal circles in New York.

Hey, at least they got to that part... eventually. Even though James telegraphed her intention to go on a fishing expedition to find anything (even if it had to be invented) to "get" Trump and his family on.

In the @nytimes, it's best to read from the bottom up. At the bottom is where it reports the truth. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 24, 2025

Indeed. The relevant and telling details are often buried deep inside the story, if they're mentioned at all.

Considering that the Democrat's Crossfire Hurricane operation started in 2016, I'm looking forward to at least 9 years of a weaponized DOJ & FBI. — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 24, 2025

As usual, Dems and much of the media hopes that nobody can remember anything that happened in the years leading up to January of 2025.

Perhaps the @nytimes should try doing some real journalism. They have @TishJames dead to rights on the charges. https://t.co/2iqKuFkDyn — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) October 24, 2025

Stay tuned! We can't wait to see upcoming New York Times headlines spinning all this as the story unfolds.

