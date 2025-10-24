Another DAMNING SCOOP: Scandals Just Keep Piling ON for Unhinged Virginia Democrat, Jay...
Byron York Sees NY Times FINALLY Admitting Something About NY AG Letitia James (After 25 Paragraphs)

Doug P. | 9:49 AM on October 24, 2025
Meme

Today New York Attorney General Letitia James might be beginning the FO phase following the FA era that she seemed to enjoy so much:

The New York Times' framing of James' legal troubles looks far different than the headlines written about the prosecutions against Trump: 

"Letitia James case shows ruthlessness of Justice Dept. in Trump's grip." 

Did we ever see headlines like that when Biden was in the White House and the DOJ was going after Trump and many in his orbit? 

Ah yes, we're to automatically believe that James is just a poor victim of a legal system under Trump that noticed something fishy about her financing. Make mortgage fraud great again!

More than two dozen paragraphs into the story readers who made it that far are informed of James' lawfare against Trump: 

Better late than never

Ms. James is a useful first target for Mr. Trump’s transformative use of prosecutorial power. She is a longstanding villain in the eyes of the MAGA movement and an official whose apparent eagerness to use law enforcement power against Mr. Trump raised eyebrows in even liberal legal circles in New York.

Hey, at least they got to that part... eventually. Even though James telegraphed her intention to go on a fishing expedition to find anything (even if it had to be invented) to "get" Trump and his family on. 

Indeed. The relevant and telling details are often buried deep inside the story, if they're mentioned at all. 

As usual, Dems and much of the media hopes that nobody can remember anything that happened in the years leading up to January of 2025. 

Stay tuned! We can't wait to see upcoming New York Times headlines spinning all this as the story unfolds. 

*****

