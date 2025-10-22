'No Kings' Oligarchy Fighter Bernie Sanders Explains Why He Needs 3 Homes

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is of course a socialist, which means that you can expect the usual level of hypocrisy when it comes to just about everything.

For starters, Sanders would like everybody to believe that the burning of fossil fuels has led to an existential crisis but that doesn't stop him from contributing to what he says is the threat to humanity:

Advertisement

HEIGHT OF IRONY: @BernieSanders and @AOC take $15,000 an hour private jet to 'Fighting Oligarchy' rallies. pic.twitter.com/TpghHQ1VAp — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2025

If you're going to fight against oligarchy why not do it in style?

Then of course there's the fact that the oligarchy fighter from Vermont owns three houses (and don't think he wouldn't like a fourth or fifth).

Allow Bernie to explain why that's necessary because of his lifestyle and that the extra place is just a Vermont thing:

Socialist Bernie Sanders: “Do I own three residences? Yes I do.”pic.twitter.com/90FUmYVBgE — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 21, 2025

“Do I own three residences? Yes I do.”



A beautiful home in Burlington.



A place in Washington.



And a “summer camp”.



“That’s it!” -No King Sanders pic.twitter.com/qGQiYCXYqA — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 14, 2025

Perhaps the best part of that was the "yeah, I have a vacation lake house, a nice one, but so does everybody else" part. What a man of the people!

@grok approximately what percentage of people living in the United States owns 3 homes or more? — Michael Glynn (@MichaelTGlynn) June 14, 2025

Approximately 4.5% of US households owned three or more homes in 1998, per historical data. Recent statistics are limited, but this figure likely remains under 5% today, as multiple home ownership is mostly common among wealthier individuals. Economic factors like high home… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2025

It sounds like Sanders is getting dangerously close to being in that "greedy" top couple percent that he wants everybody else to loathe.

He’ll lecture you and me about equality, socialism, racism & class warfare all through his prisms of a lake front summer home, 3 properties, private jets, never having a job, the gentrification of now all white and wealthy

Vermont. Complete charlatan. #Hypocrisy https://t.co/gWSABoD9rk — Christopher Whitelock (@Cjwwhitey) October 21, 2025

There's no hypocrisy quite like socialist politician hypocrisy.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.