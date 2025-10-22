'No Kings' Oligarchy Fighter Bernie Sanders Explains Why He Needs 3 Homes

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Doug P. | 10:51 AM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is of course a socialist, which means that you can expect the usual level of hypocrisy when it comes to just about everything.

For starters, Sanders would like everybody to believe that the burning of fossil fuels has led to an existential crisis but that doesn't stop him from contributing to what he says is the threat to humanity: 

If you're going to fight against oligarchy why not do it in style?

Then of course there's the fact that the oligarchy fighter from Vermont owns three houses (and don't think he wouldn't like a fourth or fifth).

Allow Bernie to explain why that's necessary because of his lifestyle and that the extra place is just a Vermont thing: 

Perhaps the best part of that was the "yeah, I have a vacation lake house, a nice one, but so does everybody else" part. What a man of the people!

It sounds like Sanders is getting dangerously close to being in that "greedy" top couple percent that he wants everybody else to loathe. 

There's no hypocrisy quite like socialist politician hypocrisy. 

*****

