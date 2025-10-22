Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing Va. Races for the Dems

It seems like just a few days ago there were big "No Kings" protests all around the country that the Democrats were saying was a game changer in their fight against non-King Donald Trump.

Those rallies seem like distant memories now that there's a new outrage on the Left, and the Resistance freakout du jour is President Trump's renovation of part of the White House's East Wing. The top picture is all the Dems want people to see, while the second picture shows the area where a new ballroom will be constructed, which is outlined in yellow.

The Democrats are trying to convince everybody Trump's tearing down the entire White House by posting pictures that avoid any perspective, all while failing to mention that the construction is being privately funded.

Speaking of game changers, former Biden adviser Neera Tanden thinks images of the remodel job taking place at the East Wing of the White House could tip the scale in the Democrats' direction in all Virginia elections that are taking place on November 4th:

I genuinely think the images of them destroying the East Wing of the White House could be a game changer in the elections. https://t.co/iyZ74N2zZE — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 22, 2025

Are we really to believe that somebody's going to be voting in Virginia early next month and say to him or herself, "well I was going to vote for Winsome Sears but Trump's renovating part of the East Wing of the White House so, Spanberger it is"?

Not if the truth was actually told instead of typical democrat lies. pic.twitter.com/uxtEMdvk0a — Morgan (@RennyG1103) October 22, 2025

Wait, I thought the No Kings clownshow was going to do it?



Two days later and you lunatics are on to another meltdown already.



It's exhausting. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2025

And by the weekend they'll have probably move on to a fresh outrage. It must be exhausting to force yourself to be angered by a different thing every day due to chronic TDS.

