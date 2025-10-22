This Is Kamala Harris Exactly 1 Year Ago Proving Voters Ultimately Made the RIGHT Choice

DeSantis Cheers Japan’s New PM Sanae Takaichi as CNN’s ‘Conservative Hardliner’ Label Back...
Doug P. | 12:56 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We are nearly a year removed from last year's November presidential election, and as time goes by it can be easy to forget the level of gaslighting the Democrats were doing in their efforts to carry Kamala Harris and Tampon Tim Walz across the finish line. Luckily for the country those efforts failed miserably. Harris lost big time in the Electoral vote, was defeated in every swing state and even lost the "popular vote" that the Dems used to like to focus on. 

It was 365 days ago that Harris, who had been ironically crowned her party's nominee by the "No Kings" people after the Dems shoved Biden out the door, actually told Americans to vote for her over Trump to make the border more secure: 

The Trump War Room account circulated that Harris doozy a year ago:

The effort from the Biden White House at the time was to blame their open border on Trump and the Republicans, which was laughable and voters showed the Dems that they weren't buying that one. As a result the border is now actually secure and immigration laws are being enforced, hence all the meltdowns on the Left. 

Yes, that was and is the true source of the Dems' anger. Just imagine how bad things would be right now if Harris won. Yikes

