Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Zohran Mamdani is leading by quite a bit in the polls and it's very possible that he's going to be the next mayor of New York City. 

We repeat: This guy is very likely to be the next mayor of New York City: 

We can't say we're very surprised.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis summed up what is close to actually happening in NYC: 

Here's the full post if you can't see it all above: 

If you had told people after the 9/11 attacks on the WTC that, within a quarter century, NYC would elect a mayoral candidate who campaigns with an unindicted co-conspirator in the bombing of the WTC, you would have been considered to have a few screws loose. 

Yet, here it is.  From fighting jihad to embracing it. 

What a slap in the face to the memories of those killed in both the 1993 and 2001 jihadist attacks on the World Trade Center.

FuzzyChimp
Unreal.

That picture won't necessarily be a deal breaker for Mamdani.

And we all know what Obama went on to do. 

