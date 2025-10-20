Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC

Zohran Mamdani is leading by quite a bit in the polls and it's very possible that he's going to be the next mayor of New York City.

We repeat: This guy is very likely to be the next mayor of New York City:

Advertisement

Mamdani appears smiling, arm-in-arm with unindicted ‘93 WTC bombing co-conspirator and terrorist apologist. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/P9p6OQkCOd pic.twitter.com/BKp7WNyhKJ — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2025

We can't say we're very surprised.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis summed up what is close to actually happening in NYC:

If you had told people after the 9/11 attacks on the WTC that, within a quarter century, NYC would elect a mayoral candidate who campaigns with an unindicted co-conspirator in the bombing of the WTC, you would have been considered to have a few screws loose.



Yet, here it is.… https://t.co/RHp8FmCzoi — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 19, 2025

Here's the full post if you can't see it all above:

If you had told people after the 9/11 attacks on the WTC that, within a quarter century, NYC would elect a mayoral candidate who campaigns with an unindicted co-conspirator in the bombing of the WTC, you would have been considered to have a few screws loose. Yet, here it is. From fighting jihad to embracing it. What a slap in the face to the memories of those killed in both the 1993 and 2001 jihadist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Unreal.

Imagine being a New Yorker who lived through 9/11 and voting for this? https://t.co/Pk5HwVR268 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 20, 2025

The Democrat far left and the radicals play to win. They never ever quit. They are always laser focused on the final mission: absolute power for them and elimination of any dissent. https://t.co/g0vA1dEy01 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) October 20, 2025

NYC voters need to wake up. The thought of Mamdani winning this is…horrifying. https://t.co/LWDTEu9k03 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 19, 2025

That picture won't necessarily be a deal breaker for Mamdani.

There were warning signs: pic.twitter.com/B1RUKb9gsA — Florida Man World Order 📛🪽⛱️ (@_kevin1984) October 19, 2025

And we all know what Obama went on to do.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.