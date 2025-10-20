De Niro Tells MSNBC Rural Voters Are Misinformed by Their Media and Stephen Miller Is a Jewish Nazi

Along with Rob Reiner, actor Robert De Niro is one of the biggest names in the Hollywood crowd that's still chronically suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. De Niro's a bit like Antonio Salieri in the movie "Amadeus" to Trump's Mozart, and has been trying to take down the Left's enemy but it backfires every time, resulting in a deepening of the TDS-induced rage year after year.

The end result is an actor showing up on MSNBC and, for starters, basically calling Trump voters stupid and misinformed because they don't get all their news from MSNBC or the New York Times (De Niro's foray into comedy is complete):

Robert DeNiro says rural Americans believe Trump because they aren’t getting the truth from the media they watch.



This was said on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/aWltPAnmoq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

He is full-blown MSNBC/CNN/NYT indoctrinated. He regurgitated every talking point in this interview. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2025

And De Niro thinks rural and swing state voters are the ones being misinformed and lied to? That's comical.

The level of ironic unself-awaereness

Is yuge — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 19, 2025

As they say in infomercials, but wait, there's more!

Somebody on the Left referring to anybody in Trump's orbit as a Nazi is nothing new and it's just plain stupid, so of course De Niro is still all over this one:

Robert De Niro: “Stephen Miller, he’s a Nazi, yes he is... And he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.pic.twitter.com/6XwGxjbDmb — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 20, 2025

Do these people ever actually listen to themselves?

Well, there’s a new one… A Jewish Nazi. https://t.co/74edRsguVK — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 20, 2025

They can and will say anything, often doing so on MSNBC where everybody else just nods along like leftist bobbleheads.

Well, they also called Larry Elder the black face of white supremacy, so.... — Lori Naughton (@NaughtonLor) October 20, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.

