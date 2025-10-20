THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His...
VIP
Bernie Sanders' Evil Billionaires Rant at 'No Kings' Left Out Somebody (Didn't Want...
Mollie Hemingway Embarrasses POLITICO-Bro Whining About Sean Duffy Telling Young Men to Go...
DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden...
VIP
Sorry, Cenk Uygur, But Matt Walsh Is Correct: Intolerance IS a Virtue
Ron DeSantis Puts NY Post's Mamdani Cover Into Maddening Perspective for NYC
Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries...
THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue...
CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanb...
Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More...
David French Spirals Over 'No Kings' Rally Mockery, Beefs with 'Oilfield Rando', Defends...
Junker Stunned by No Counter-Protests to 'No Kings,' X Says Trump’s Win and...
White House Memes Trigger Aaron Rupar's Hilariously Entertaining Rage on X

De Niro Tells MSNBC Rural Voters Are Misinformed by Their Media and Stephen Miller Is a Jewish Nazi

Doug P. | 2:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

Along with Rob Reiner, actor Robert De Niro is one of the biggest names in the Hollywood crowd that's still chronically suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. De Niro's a bit like Antonio Salieri in the movie "Amadeus" to Trump's Mozart, and has been trying to take down the Left's enemy but it backfires every time, resulting in a deepening of the TDS-induced rage year after year. 

Advertisement

The end result is an actor showing up on MSNBC and, for starters, basically calling Trump voters stupid and misinformed because they don't get all their news from MSNBC or the New York Times (De Niro's foray into comedy is complete): 

And De Niro thinks rural and swing state voters are the ones being misinformed and lied to? That's comical. 

As they say in infomercials, but wait, there's more!

Somebody on the Left referring to anybody in Trump's orbit as a Nazi is nothing new and it's just plain stupid, so of course De Niro is still all over this one: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Do these people ever actually listen to themselves?

They can and will say anything, often doing so on MSNBC where everybody else just nods along like leftist bobbleheads. 

Fact check: TRUE

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Morgan J. Freeman for BRAGGING About How Scared His 10-Year-Old Was to Protest
Sam J.
THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After Bullet Hits Church Window
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Embarrasses POLITICO-Bro Whining About Sean Duffy Telling Young Men to Go to Church
Sam J.
Sit DOWN: Senator Who's Voted 11 Times to Shut Down the Govt Tries Coming at Republicans and YEAAAH, No
Sam J.
THIS! Tim Allen Reminds the Left What They SHOULD Be Protesting and Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2 ... 1
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement