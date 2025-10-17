WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't Like THIS Either!)

This week Karoline Leavitt infuriated many Democrats after saying this about the Left's highest priorities:

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

Among Democrats who were triggered while hoping that we haven't actually noticed what his party has been doing and saying since Trump took office is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who needed a fainting couch after hearing the White House press secretary's remarks:

Jeffries says that @PressSec is "sick, out of control, demented, and ignorant" for saying that Democrats love illegals and violent criminals.



All the proof you need that Karoline is doing a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/eWDzNHZs0Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2025

Other Dems have been demanding that Leavitt apologize and/or resign for the egregious sin of pointing out what the Left has already made obvious to everyone.

Jeffries will be further angered after he sees the White House's response. Though it looks like Jeffries' usual sombrero has been demoted somewhat:

What's 'sick' and 'demented' is the Democrats’ obsession with defending criminal illegal aliens—rapists, murderers, and those who’d burn our country to the ground.



But ok, go off, Sombrero Guy. pic.twitter.com/cF9uJvgwB1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2025

If that ends up on a network newscast they'll be sure to use a "DIGITALLY ALTERED VIDEO" chyron.

*****

