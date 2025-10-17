AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and...
Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Truth Nuke on Lefties Lashing Out About Her...
Trump Ends Schumer's Disgraceful Career: Democrats Scramble
VIP
Israel Sent Greta Thunberg's Luggage Back to Her, They Made Just ONE Tiny...
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About...
Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK...
If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by...
Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Voicing Support for 'No Kings' Rallies Wins This Week's Zero Self-Awareness...
BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for...
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at...
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Poli...
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abo...

WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't Like THIS Either!)

Doug P. | 1:24 PM on October 17, 2025
AngieArtist

This week Karoline Leavitt infuriated many Democrats after saying this about the Left's highest priorities:

Advertisement

Among Democrats who were triggered while hoping that we haven't actually noticed what his party has been doing and saying since Trump took office is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who needed a fainting couch after hearing the White House press secretary's remarks:

Other Dems have been demanding that Leavitt apologize and/or resign for the egregious sin of pointing out what the Left has already made obvious to everyone.

Jeffries will be further angered after he sees the White House's response. Though it looks like Jeffries' usual sombrero has been demoted somewhat: 

If that ends up on a network newscast they'll be sure to use a "DIGITALLY ALTERED VIDEO" chyron. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS
Sam J.
AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and VA Teacher's Union) MORE
Sam J.
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Truth Nuke on Lefties Lashing Out About Her Dem Party Analysis
Doug P.
Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK Rowling Ambush Question
Gordon K
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About Illegals 'Leaks' (Watch)
Sam J.
If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by Jason Miyares at the Debate Is Real? BAHA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement