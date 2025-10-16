The Indictment of John Bolton Will Rattle MORE Nerves (Here Are the Charges; Trump Responds)

Back when the FBI raided John Bolton's home and office, Democrats like Adam Schiff were suddenly defending Bolton, calling it the "actions of a dictator." Schiff is of course a serial liar who was lying again.

Advertisement

Since then James Comey has been indicted, and now it's being reported that Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts.

NEWS Federal grand jury just indicted John Bolton over taking classified U.S. secret DEVELOPING — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) October 16, 2025

John Bolton is now reportedly indicted by a Maryland grand jury. The sealed indictment is believed to be based on his possession of classified documents... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 16, 2025

BREAKING: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been indicted in Maryland on 18 counts related to alleged mishandling of classified information. pic.twitter.com/0VfQrE5Foe — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) October 16, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! John Bolton is SCREWED. He has been indicted under the ESPIONAGE ACT, and the 26-page indictment includes 18 federal charges.



"That's the Espionage Act..."



John Bolton absolutely cooked himself. The FAFO train is full steam ahead. Open and shut case. pic.twitter.com/iouaRWLjEY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Comey and now Bolton. People like John Brennan and a few others must be having night sweats at this point.

The FBI's X account shared more about what specifically Bolton's being accused of doing:

Justice Department Statements Regarding Indictment of Former National Security Advisor John Bolton https://t.co/lrNzDZqzvi @FBIBaltimore pic.twitter.com/yLcEqSjkLF — FBI (@FBI) October 16, 2025

Bolton might be extra worried because he's already lost CNN:

🚨NOW—John Bolton's been indicted by a grand jury & CNN ADMITS it's NOT political retribution.



"Writing diary notes...as a national security advisor, to himself...the DOJ says is something you should not do. We've seen many charges like this before of high ranking officials." pic.twitter.com/P5tS8TvHma — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2025

While taking questions at a White House event, President Trump was made aware and had this to say:

.@POTUS: "I didn't know that. You're telling me for the first time, but I think he's a bad person." https://t.co/yLns33g8H3 pic.twitter.com/Doe4QDjpnB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2025

We'll see where this leads. Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!