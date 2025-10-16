Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With...
The Indictment of John Bolton Will Rattle MORE Nerves (Here Are the Charges; Trump Responds)

Doug P. | 5:18 PM on October 16, 2025
AngieArtist

Back when the FBI raided John Bolton's home and office, Democrats like Adam Schiff were suddenly defending Bolton, calling it the "actions of a dictator." Schiff is of course a serial liar who was lying again. 

Since then James Comey has been indicted, and now it's being reported that Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts. 

Comey and now Bolton. People like John Brennan and a few others must be having night sweats at this point. 

The FBI's X account shared more about what specifically Bolton's being accused of doing: 

Bolton might be extra worried because he's already lost CNN:

While taking questions at a White House event, President Trump was made aware and had this to say: 

We'll see where this leads. Stay tuned!

