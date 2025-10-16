Even JOE BIDEN Has Called BS on the DNC's Attempt to Blame Republicans for the Shutdown

We're more than three weeks into the partial federal government shutdown now, and the Democrats keep trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for it even though the bill is still being blocked by Senate Dems. Thursday was more of the same:

From colleague Tyler Olson. Senate Democrats blocked the 10th attempt to advance the GOP plan to fund the govt this morning.



Final vote was 51-45.



Needed 60 yeas



The same 3 senators who caucus with Democrats — Cortez Masto, Fetterman, King (I-ME) — voted yes, while all other… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 16, 2025

Fox News' Chad Pergram reported that the Democrats blocked the latest attempt to pass a CR that would have reopened the government for a few months.

Meanwhile we're seeing Democrats try and spin the shutdown as the GOP's fault. The Democrats' repeated what many other Dems have been saying, all while hoping nobody knows how the Senate works:

Republicans control the House.

Republicans control the Senate.

Republicans control the White House.



This is their shutdown. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 16, 2025

However, just because the Republicans control the Senate doesn't mean they can pass whatever they want if they don't have 60 votes.

But don't take our word for it. The GOP responded with a video explanation from former President Joe Biden that the Dems will pretend no longer is valid -- and this is the actual Biden, not President Autopen. Watch:

We don't speak vegetable, but maybe this guy can explain it to you. https://t.co/ZwZKgW0KYt pic.twitter.com/VcL6eIGiWS — GOP (@GOP) October 16, 2025

We hope that helps explain why the government is still shut down, Democrats!

This is what Biden said a few years ago when the Democrats wanted to raise the debt ceiling:

The definition — and the Democrats, we have the votes. The Democrats are willing to step up and stop this economic catastrophe if Senate Republicans will just get out of the way. But our Senate Republicans friends are planning to block the vote to raise the dem- — the debt limit by using a pro- — the procedural power called a “filibuster.”



To say that in plain English, it means you have to have 60 votes when there’s a filibuster. Sixty votes — a supermajority –- instead of fifty to get anything done. It’s not right, and it’s dangerous.

Back then, needing 60 votes was "not right," but now the Democrats don't mind it, all while using the filibuster to try and blame the Republicans for a shutdown that is basically on Chuck Schumer. Don't ya love politics!?

