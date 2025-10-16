UK MP Celebrates Israeli Soccer Fans Banned From Attending Match 'For Their Own...
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on...
Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and...
Karoline Leavitt Triggers Democrats by Naming Who Makes Up the Party
VIP
Parents Strip Down to Protest Trans Athlete Policy: A Bold Stand Against School...
Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers
A Stroke of Sensibility: John Fetterman Places Blame for the Schumer Shutdown on...
Skip Bayless’s Baptism Beef with Travis Hunter Sparks Savage Social Media Smackdown
Vice President JD Vance Does a Fake-Out With Young Republicans and Jay Jones
Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford...
Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With...
Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Bernie Sanders Credits Jeff Bezos Owning X for GOP Social Media Success
Mamdani, AOC, and the Deadliest Trend in America.

Even JOE BIDEN Has Called BS on the DNC's Attempt to Blame Republicans for the Shutdown

Doug P. | 9:40 PM on October 16, 2025

We're more than three weeks into the partial federal government shutdown now, and the Democrats keep trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for it even though the bill is still being blocked by Senate Dems. Thursday was more of the same:

Advertisement

Fox News' Chad Pergram reported that the Democrats blocked the latest attempt to pass a CR that would have reopened the government for a few months. 

Meanwhile we're seeing Democrats try and spin the shutdown as the GOP's fault. The Democrats' repeated what many other Dems have been saying, all while hoping nobody knows how the Senate works: 

However, just because the Republicans control the Senate doesn't mean they can pass whatever they want if they don't have 60 votes. 

But don't take our word for it. The GOP responded with a video explanation from former President Joe Biden that the Dems will pretend no longer is valid -- and this is the actual Biden, not President Autopen. Watch: 

Recommended

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We hope that helps explain why the government is still shut down, Democrats!

This is what Biden said a few years ago when the Democrats wanted to raise the debt ceiling:

The definition — and the Democrats, we have the votes. The Democrats are willing to step up and stop this economic catastrophe if Senate Republicans will just get out of the way. But our Senate Republicans friends are planning to block the vote to raise the dem- — the debt limit by using a pro- — the procedural power called a “filibuster.”
 
To say that in plain English, it means you have to have 60 votes when there’s a filibuster. Sixty votes — a supermajority –- instead of fifty to get anything done. It’s not right, and it’s dangerous.

Back then, needing 60 votes was "not right," but now the Democrats don't mind it, all while using the filibuster to try and blame the Republicans for a shutdown that is basically on Chuck Schumer. Don't ya love politics!?

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on Zohran Mamdani
Brett T.
UK MP Celebrates Israeli Soccer Fans Banned From Attending Match 'For Their Own Safety'
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt Triggers Democrats by Naming Who Makes Up the Party
Brett T.
Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford to Play Global Lifeguard
justmindy
Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD Grateful Calvin
Advertisement