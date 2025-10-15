PROJECTION ALERT! Gov. JB Pritzker Notices Trump Has a 'Diminished Capacity' (Yeah, About That...)

Nobody being honest with themselves could have watched what President Trump did over the last few days and concluded that his mental capacity or energy level is diminished, and yet that's the kind of gaslighting we're still getting from many Democrats. Meanwhile, Trump was in Israel and then Egypt where he signed the peace deal, and after that he questions from reporters on the way back to the U.S.:

12:45AM local time on Air Force One. Coming up on 36 hours of this trip, and President Trump is gaggling with the press.



Hardest working POTUS ever. pic.twitter.com/MgK4UnJYo7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 13, 2025

And shortly after that Trump was back at the White House honoring the late Charlie Kirk with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hopes nobody saw what happened this week and just listens to him instead:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on President Trump: "I do think he needs help, and I don't think anybody around him on a day-to-day basis wants to get him any help, because they have more power based upon his diminished capacity."pic.twitter.com/0KviN6eYyp — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) October 15, 2025

This is of course coming from the same governor who would like everybody to believe that Chicago is a safe, crime free Dem-run utopia.

Ha. They don't actually believe this but it's funny seeing them trying to push it. It must have worked well in their focus groups. — @What on earth’s going on? (@SowellAquinas) October 15, 2025

Pritzker's remarks about Trump were rich coming from the same Dem who vouched for Biden's cognitive state:

Gov. Pritzker claims he never saw "how bad things were" with Biden.



Pritzker and the media are now openly admitting they are morons considering they didn’t notice Biden’s obvious mental decline.



This is an attempt to whitewash history. The legacy media pundits are trying to… pic.twitter.com/kwsxkYRydy — Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 14, 2025

Now they're projecting the reality about Biden onto Trump, and it's laughable and desperate. But that's what's become of the Dem Party and their TDS-afflicted media water carriers.

