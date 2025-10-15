PROJECTION ALERT! Gov. JB Pritzker Notices Trump Has a 'Diminished Capacity' (Yeah, About That...)

Julie Kelly Throws a Wrench In Jack Smith's Attempt to Deny His Cases...
Doug P. | 9:40 AM on October 15, 2025
Twitter

Nobody being honest with themselves could have watched what President Trump did over the last few days and concluded that his mental capacity or energy level is diminished, and yet that's the kind of gaslighting we're still getting from many Democrats. Meanwhile, Trump was in Israel and then Egypt where he signed the peace deal, and after that he questions from reporters on the way back to the U.S.: 

And shortly after that Trump was back at the White House honoring the late Charlie Kirk with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hopes nobody saw what happened this week and just listens to him instead: 

This is of course coming from the same governor who would like everybody to believe that Chicago is a safe, crime free Dem-run utopia. 

Pritzker's remarks about Trump were rich coming from the same Dem who vouched for Biden's cognitive state: 

Now they're projecting the reality about Biden onto Trump, and it's laughable and desperate. But that's what's become of the Dem Party and their TDS-afflicted media water carriers. 

