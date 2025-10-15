Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and IMMEDIATELY Backfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom is for some reason setting up a run for president even though he's recently predicted that there won't even be an election in 2028 because Trump will cancel it and remain in power.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's efforts to control the crime problem in American cities continues, all while pro-crime, pro-illegal alien Democrats have meltdowns.

Today Trump hinted that San Francisco could be next up, and maybe the president could borrow Gov. DeSantis' "poop map" for clues on where to start.

In remarks today, Trump called San Fran a great place many years ago, and Gavin Newsom, a former mayor of that city, thought he spotted a complement:

TRUMP: San Francisco was a great city 15 years ago.



ME: Why, thank you! pic.twitter.com/t8XUeH63cG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 15, 2025

Imagine thinking "San Fran's gone to hell faster the higher I've risen through the political ranks in California" is an own on Trump. Talk about a rake stomp.

Also, Newsom didn't show the full clip, and for good reason.

You forgot this part! pic.twitter.com/LVRD2hKJSu — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 15, 2025

Why are you not showing the full video? https://t.co/aLU5gECczP — Le Bark News (@LeBarkNews) October 15, 2025

Because Newsom's now the mayor of Self-Own City.

What does it look like today, Gavin? Dear God………https://t.co/MmUODvzkGY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 15, 2025

Did the president of China visit 15 years ago? That seems to be the only way to get you to clean it up. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 15, 2025

yeah you did great pic.twitter.com/OiaeN8Loz2 — Dave A (@quinch9000) October 15, 2025

Perhaps the current mayor of San Francisco might not appreciate Newsom's acknowledgement of what has happened to S.F. But any port in a storm, or something.

