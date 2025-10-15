Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Si...
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and IMMEDIATELY Backfires

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on October 15, 2025
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

California Governor Gavin Newsom is for some reason setting up a run for president even though he's recently predicted that there won't even be an election in 2028 because Trump will cancel it and remain in power. 

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's efforts to control the crime problem in American cities continues, all while pro-crime, pro-illegal alien Democrats have meltdowns. 

Today Trump hinted that San Francisco could be next up, and maybe the president could borrow Gov. DeSantis' "poop map" for clues on where to start. 

In remarks today, Trump called San Fran a great place many years ago, and Gavin Newsom, a former mayor of that city, thought he spotted a complement: 

Imagine thinking "San Fran's gone to hell faster the higher I've risen through the political ranks in California" is an own on Trump. Talk about a rake stomp. 

Also, Newsom didn't show the full clip, and for good reason. 

Because Newsom's now the mayor of Self-Own City. 

Perhaps the current mayor of San Francisco might not appreciate Newsom's acknowledgement of what has happened to S.F. But any port in a storm, or something. 

