Tom Homan Spells Out What Would Be Happening Now If Harris Won (and Explains Why Dems Are Having Fits)

Disaster was averted last November when Kamala Harris lost the presidential election. Harris would have brought with her an extension of President Autopen's immigration and border security policies that were designed to allow illegals to flow into the country by the tens of millions. If Harris won, the border would still be porous and the Democrats would be welcoming even more illegals into the U.S. It's also entirely possible that Alejandro Mayorkas, who was basically a department store greeter for everybody streaming into the country, would still be the DHS Secretary and serving as the living definition of dereliction of duty.

Advertisement

But Trump defeated Harris big time, and the Democrats have been screeching ever since.

Border czar Tom Homan explained why in a recent interview. Homan outlined the long-term Democrat plan, which is why the Dem candidate, whoever that ends up being, should be defeated again in 2028 and every subsequent presidential election to prevent that from ever happening again.

Alex Marlow interviews Tom Homan about the border crisis and how recent measures have already made an impact in addressing it.#BorderCrisis #Immigration #ICE #Politics @AlexMarlow @RealTomHoman pic.twitter.com/ert2riRonb — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) October 11, 2025

Here's a longer clip:

Border Czar Tom Homan dropped bombshells in an interview with Alex Marlow, exposing the Democrats' immigration lies and their sinister "long game."



The legacy media and Biden officials claimed the border was secure, with "every" migrant vetted and half a million deported.



This… pic.twitter.com/1kMyoEVyPF — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 13, 2025

Here's the transcript via @MediaLies:

"Their end game was this, which no one talks about. Why did they release millions of people in the United States rather than detaining them? The federal law says you come across the border without proper documentation, you shall be detained." "They're playing the long game." "They wanted these people to stay here until the next administration came in and gave a massive amnesty." Millions were deliberately released into communities, ignoring available ICE beds. They were told to delay hearings for years, paving the way for amnesty under a future Dem admin. This boosts census counts in sanctuary cities, handing more House seats to Democrats. Homan has zero filter and no patience for lies. It's about time that the truth was revealed.

Heck, the Biden administration even created an app to assist people in coming to the U.S. to help achieve these ends.

The absolute truth. Why else would they have allowed this? They’ve never actually explained otherwise https://t.co/nSlsql869Q — JvilleGirl 🌴☀️🐊🇺🇸 (@GirlJville) October 13, 2025

It was always their plan. Future voters https://t.co/Hfr2VlLBQ2 — BatCat (@CatrinaBrown4) October 13, 2025

Which is why the Democrats are melting down. With every deportation the Left sees what they'd hoped to be a future Dem voter sent away for good.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!