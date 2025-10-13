Tom Homan Spells Out What Would Be Happening Now If Harris Won (and Explains Why Dems Are Having Fits)

'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than...
Doug P. | 12:04 PM on October 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Disaster was averted last November when Kamala Harris lost the presidential election. Harris would have brought with her an extension of President Autopen's immigration and border security policies that were designed to allow illegals to flow into the country by the tens of millions. If Harris won, the border would still be porous and the Democrats would be welcoming even more illegals into the U.S. It's also entirely possible that Alejandro Mayorkas, who was basically a department store greeter for everybody streaming into the country, would still be the DHS Secretary and serving as the living definition of dereliction of duty. 

But Trump defeated Harris big time, and the Democrats have been screeching ever since. 

Border czar Tom Homan explained why in a recent interview. Homan outlined the long-term Democrat plan, which is why the Dem candidate, whoever that ends up being, should be defeated again in 2028 and every subsequent presidential election to prevent that from ever happening again.

Here's a longer clip:

Here's the transcript via @MediaLies:

"Their end game was this, which no one talks about. Why did they release millions of people in the United States rather than detaining them? The federal law says you come across the border without proper documentation, you shall be detained." 

"They're playing the long game." 

"They wanted these people to stay here until the next administration came in and gave a massive amnesty." 

Millions were deliberately released into communities, ignoring available ICE beds. They were told to delay hearings for years, paving the way for amnesty under a future Dem admin. This boosts census counts in sanctuary cities, handing more House seats to Democrats. 

Homan has zero filter and no patience for lies. It's about time that the truth was revealed.

Heck, the Biden administration even created an app to assist people in coming to the U.S. to help achieve these ends. 

Which is why the Democrats are melting down. With every deportation the Left sees what they'd hoped to be a future Dem voter sent away for good. 

