Chris Martz Shares FRIGHTENING Reports About How Climate Change Threatens Humanity (Decades Ago)

Among all the things that Democrats and others on the Left have warned that will kill us, man-made climate change is at the top of a long list that includes the repeal of net neutrality, the Big Beautiful Bill, and, ironically, SCOTUS sending Roe v. Wade back to the states.

When it comes to climate change, Bernie Sanders is still among those on the Left doing his thing:

When Trump calls climate change a "con job," he is representing his fossil fuel billionaire friends, not science.



Climate change is REAL. It is an existential threat to the planet and future generations.



We must transform our energy systems away from fossil fuels. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 23, 2025

That didn't stop Bernie from chartering private jets to get to his and AOC's "Fight the Oligarchy" rallies where they also talked about how burning fossil fuels is going to kill everybody.

In general, the attempts to politically weaponize the weather and climate has been one of the more irritating and shameless things to become a trend since about the 1960s.

Meteorologist Chris Martz has shared some scary predictions about what what hellscape awaits humanity because of its insistence upon burning fossil fuels. The near future sounded frightening a few decades ago:

NBC News reports that unless we stop burning fossil fuels, we will face 𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑖𝑐 global warming within the next 10 years.



🗨️ “𝐴 𝑓𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑙 𝑟𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡 𝑡𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑖𝑐 𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒… pic.twitter.com/mC1XGNuIFl — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 13, 2025

“𝐴 𝑓𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑙 𝑟𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡 𝑡𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑖𝑐 𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐸𝑎𝑟𝑡ℎ 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 1990𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑎 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒.” Hold on a second, this was broadcast in 1983.

Missed it by that much.

Dan Rather on the CBS Evening News was also sounding the alarm decades ago:

A CBS News report by Dan Rather warns that if we don’t stop digging up ancient carbon and burning it, 25% of Florida will be underwater.



This was broadcast 43 years ago.



I suspect Florida will be underwater any day now. pic.twitter.com/b4AiVicCgY — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 12, 2025

Would Rather have tried to deceive viewers? Wait, never mind.

And we can't discuss eco-fearmongering prediction fails without including the Goracle:

Al Gore warned the United Nations that the Arctic could be ice-free in 5-7 years. 🫠



🗨️ “𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑔𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑠ℎ… 𝑆𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑔𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐷𝑟. [Wieslav] 𝑀𝑎𝑠𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑠𝑘𝑖 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 75%… pic.twitter.com/n6WeBKrGUM — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 13, 2025

“𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑔𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑠ℎ… 𝑆𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑑𝑒𝑙𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑔𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐷𝑟. [Wieslav] 𝑀𝑎𝑠𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑠𝑘𝑖 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 75% 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑟𝑡ℎ 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑎𝑟 𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑝, 𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑠, 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑏𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑖𝑐𝑒-𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛 5-7 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠.” Oh wait, this was 16 years ago at COP15 in 2009.

Has Gore ever been right about anything?

Here's a question for the “greens” out there.



If climate change is such an urgent problem, why have none of the scientists or politicians screaming from the rooftops about it for the last 35 years done anything to alter their lifestyles? If we were truly in a planetary death… — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) October 13, 2025

Like we always say, if these rich climate alarmists want everybody else to heed their warnings, they should behave as if they believe what they're saying.

*****

