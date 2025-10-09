NY Times Seems Concerned About This 'Big Risk' Hamas Is Taking With the Peace Deal

ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on October 09, 2025
Meme

Yesterday President Trump announced phase one of a peace deal that will bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as a release of the hostages the terrorists in Gaza still hold. 

When it comes to the hostage release, the New York Times seems to be sending a warning to Hamas and this almost sounds like it could have been written by Rashida Tlaib.

Get a load of this: 

Well, gee, the Times wouldn't want Hamas to take a risk now, would they? 

Hamas took a significant risk by agreeing to release the remaining hostages in Gaza, giving up much of the leverage it has with Israel with no certainty that it would achieve all of what it wanted in return.

The Palestinian militant group had long said it was willing to release all the hostages in exchange for the complete withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, a permanent end to the war and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The deal reached on Thursday only guarantees one of those three things: the prisoner release.

Isn't is strange how the Israelis releasing nearly 2,000 "Palestinian prisoners" might pose a potential risk to Israel but it's not framed that way in the Times' story

Just when you think the New York Times has peaked, they prove you wrong. 

Yeah, no kidding.

The Times (and many other media outlets) continue to search for the bottom. 

*****

