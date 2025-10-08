Man Arrested Outside Annual Red Mass Had Hundreds of Explosive Devices, Leftist Manifesto
So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire
Taylor Swift Gets Cancelled, Zach Bryan Gets Clowned, & Katie Porter Gets Humiliated.
Dem Sen. Merkley Suggests Trump's DOJ/FBI Staged Portland Riots to Justify Federal Involve...
VIP
Debunking the 'Schumer Shutdown' Myths: Why Democrats Own This Government Standoff
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Challenges CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Visit Embattled ICE Facility...
Tim Kaine: The Lesson From Jay Jones Is Dems Can Wish Republicans and...
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Fumes When a CNN Host Calls Out Her BS...
Feds Stuff Comey Through Back Door at Courthouse: Not Guilty Plea
Jonathan Turley Spots Major Irony In Start Date of James Comey's Trial
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Says 'No, Senators Weren't Wiretapped or Spied On'
Here's the *Massive Show of Support for James Comey Outside a Virginia Courthouse...

Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just Aged Wonderfully

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As we told you earlier, a man has been arrested on charges of arson and is accused of starting the Pacific Palisades fire. 

More from Townhall

A suspect has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, which killed 12 people and caused more than $150 billion in damages.

Jonathan Rinderknecht is facing three federal criminal charges related to the fire, following an investigation by the Los Angeles field division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Advertisement

You'll notice that the man's name is not "climate change," even though that was the predictable talking point on the Left after the fires. 

One of the posts from January that's making the rounds after the news of a man arrested and charged with arson comes from Bernie Sanders:

When a tragedy is unfolding it's never too early for lefties like Sanders to try and score political points off it: 

It's also worth noting that Donald Trump was still a couple of weeks away from being sworn in for his second term when Sanders decided to try and put some of the blame on him for the fires. 

Recommended

Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Sanders and the Left will continue to blame climate change and Trump no matter what. 

And get repeatedly reelected on top of it all. Amazing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
Man Arrested Outside Annual Red Mass Had Hundreds of Explosive Devices, Leftist Manifesto
Brett T.
So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Challenges CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Visit Embattled ICE Facility in Portland
Warren Squire
Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Fumes When a CNN Host Calls Out Her BS About the Shutdown, Trump and Comey
Doug P.
Dem Sen. Merkley Suggests Trump's DOJ/FBI Staged Portland Riots to Justify Federal Involvement
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking) Aaron Walker
Advertisement