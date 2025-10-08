Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just Aged Wonderfully

As we told you earlier, a man has been arrested on charges of arson and is accused of starting the Pacific Palisades fire.

A suspect has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, which killed 12 people and caused more than $150 billion in damages. Jonathan Rinderknecht is facing three federal criminal charges related to the fire, following an investigation by the Los Angeles field division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

You'll notice that the man's name is not "climate change," even though that was the predictable talking point on the Left after the fires.

One of the posts from January that's making the rounds after the news of a man arrested and charged with arson comes from Bernie Sanders:

When a tragedy is unfolding it's never too early for lefties like Sanders to try and score political points off it:

80,000 people told to evacuate.



Blazes 0% contained.



Eight months since the area has seen rain.



The scale of damage and loss is unimaginable.



Climate change is real, not “a hoax.”



Donald Trump must treat this like the existential crisis it is. pic.twitter.com/TDyZZEPmoI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 8, 2025

It's also worth noting that Donald Trump was still a couple of weeks away from being sworn in for his second term when Sanders decided to try and put some of the blame on him for the fires.

Luckily they arrested “climate change” today. He will spend the rest of his life in prison. Keep up the great work Bern. https://t.co/a39hFQGt9b — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) October 8, 2025

Arsonist arrested today. How’s that climate change narrative working out for you Bernie? https://t.co/KlQqKyVALQ — Patriot Wife (@PatriotWife72) October 8, 2025

Sanders and the Left will continue to blame climate change and Trump no matter what.

How can you be wrong so often?? It’s amazing. https://t.co/WilU5rI5fa — Mr.Brady 🚾🇺🇸 (@KBradyComics) October 8, 2025

And get repeatedly reelected on top of it all. Amazing.

