Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand...
Schumer Shutdown Goes On While President Trump Works Toward Peace Plan - This...
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer...
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts'...
Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Newly Signed 'Iryna’s Law' Ends Cashless Bail for Violent Offenders in North Carolina
JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Portland Police Claim Nick Sortor Arrest Not Based on 'Political Affiliation Or Public...
VIP
Doom Scrolling Blues: When Justice and Free Speech Take a Hit in a...
The Shocking Reason Why a Judge Gave the Man who Attempted to Kill...
Ribbiting Encounter: Cosplaying Trantifa ‘Frog’ Gets Pepper-Sprayed by Police at Portland...
Baby Clinton Plays Doctor: The Grift Goes Pod with a Side of Smug...

Results of Trump's Law Enforcement Surge In Memphis Might Anger Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Alien Dems

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

You might have noticed that for the most part the Democrats have stopped flipping out about President Trump's push to address the crime problem in Washington, DC because it worked and perhaps some on the Left looked at how their party is polling on that issue.

Advertisement

Whenever Trump says that crime in certain American cities needs to be handled, the Democrats usually respond by saying there isn't even a problem and often right on cue something happens to make it clear that yes, there is a problem. 

When it comes to the Trump's initiative to address crime in Memphis, it came as welcome news to the governor of Tennessee:

For two weeks, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops after President Donald Trump announced his intention to deploy them to the city. On Friday, residents finally learned more about that plan, and it looks to be very different from the deployments in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. 

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday that the troops will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city that includes 13 federal agencies and state troopers. The National Guard troops will be from Tennessee, and they will be deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service to support local law enforcement.

This is the kind of thing that many Democrats who are apparently pro-crime have been flipping out about. The Dems for some reason would like to leave people like this on the streets:

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand Be Put Back In the Bill
Doug P.
Advertisement

"AG Bondi says in just the first 72 hours they arrested 93 criminals and got 28 illegal guns off the street." All while the "we need to do something about 'gun violence'" Dems either say nothing or are opposed to the crime crackdowns. Bondi also said five missing children were recovered. 

The Dems sure do have their "priorities," and law-abiding American citizens are not anywhere near the top of that list. Has Sen. Van Hollen yet asked to have margaritas with the illegal alien gang member who was arrested in Memphis? 

We need look no further than what's happened in Portland, Oregon for examples of the kinds of political "leadership" that creates those conditions. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand Be Put Back In the Bill
Doug P.
Leftist Lunatic Yanks ICE Agent’s Mask, Thinks She’s Untouchable—Time to Slap Her with Reality and a Cell
justmindy
Seems Pretty Schiffty, Adam: Look Who's Hiring Non-Essential Employees During the Schumer Shutdown
Grateful Calvin
Diddy's Meltdown Masterpiece: Court Sketch Immortalizes His Sentencing Tantrum
justmindy
From NH Suspicions to Iowa Deception: The Parent Who Saw Through Dr. Roberts' Fraud Before the $300K Gig
justmindy
WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. John Kennedy Rattles Off a List of What 'Socialist Wing' Dems Demand Be Put Back In the Bill Doug P.
Advertisement