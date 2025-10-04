Results of Trump's Law Enforcement Surge In Memphis Might Anger Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Alien Dems

You might have noticed that for the most part the Democrats have stopped flipping out about President Trump's push to address the crime problem in Washington, DC because it worked and perhaps some on the Left looked at how their party is polling on that issue.

Whenever Trump says that crime in certain American cities needs to be handled, the Democrats usually respond by saying there isn't even a problem and often right on cue something happens to make it clear that yes, there is a problem.

When it comes to the Trump's initiative to address crime in Memphis, it came as welcome news to the governor of Tennessee:

For two weeks, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops after President Donald Trump announced his intention to deploy them to the city. On Friday, residents finally learned more about that plan, and it looks to be very different from the deployments in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday that the troops will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city that includes 13 federal agencies and state troopers. The National Guard troops will be from Tennessee, and they will be deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service to support local law enforcement.

This is the kind of thing that many Democrats who are apparently pro-crime have been flipping out about. The Dems for some reason would like to leave people like this on the streets:

🚨 BREAKING: In mere hours, the Trump administration's surge to Memphis, Tennessee resulted in the arrest of an illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang member and a man wanted for CHILD R*PE.



93 criminals arrested in 72 hours.



These people were just roaming the community. NOT… pic.twitter.com/7KJ6I9W8PL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 3, 2025

"AG Bondi says in just the first 72 hours they arrested 93 criminals and got 28 illegal guns off the street." All while the "we need to do something about 'gun violence'" Dems either say nothing or are opposed to the crime crackdowns. Bondi also said five missing children were recovered.

President Trump is protecting Memphians from the Democrat Party. Democrats were ok with that arrested man being free to rape more children. https://t.co/ogyp0Xjr2b — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 3, 2025

The Dems sure do have their "priorities," and law-abiding American citizens are not anywhere near the top of that list. Has Sen. Van Hollen yet asked to have margaritas with the illegal alien gang member who was arrested in Memphis?

When it's that easy to catch bad guys you know it's because Democrats have hamstrung police, created a pro-criminal environment



Shameful. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) October 3, 2025

We need look no further than what's happened in Portland, Oregon for examples of the kinds of political "leadership" that creates those conditions.

