The Dems' Attempt to Win the Shutdown Messaging Battle on YouTube Wasn't a Big Draw (Try Not to Laugh)

The Schumer shutdown has now entered day two, and the Democrats continue to insist they in no way are in favor of -- or have ever supported -- giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funded health care.

The problem for the Dems is that they tend to forget something called "video" exists. Here's just one example:

Awkward!

In any case, Democrat congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are continuing to try and blame Trump for the shutdown while denying they want to include health care for illegals, and let's just say the effort on Jeffries' YouTube channel didn't seem to be "must-see TV," according to Politico:

That still seems like too high of a viewership estimate.

I can’t even imagine how awful it must be to be a Democrat right now. Entire party is just a complete joke all around https://t.co/EZZ3fLfJTC — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 2, 2025

D'OH! It doesn't sound like many people were interested in watching Jeffries try to blame the Schumer shutdown on Trump and the Republicans.

New for @POLITICOMag: I bingewatched House Democrats’ shutdown livestream on YouTube for more than 14 hours. They couldn’t fill three hours of programming, occasionally drew fewer than 100 viewers on the platform, and struggled to break through.



It was emblematic of their larger… — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump and Vance are certainly also winning the meme battle big time (it helps that the Dems have repeatedly proven that they can't meme).

How many of those fewer than 100 viewers were journalists and congressional staffers who were forced to watch for their job? 😂 — Zero Lib (@Zer0Lib) October 2, 2025

Or Republicans watching and waiting for some "point and laugh" moments.

"The Democrats said..."

Yeah, and the Democrats also said they in no way want to give taxpayer-funded health care benefits to illegal aliens.

Maybe they should consider paying for viewers instead of paying for astroturf rioters. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 2, 2025

This shutdown has seen a lot of memes thrown in the Democrats' direction so that's a perfect one to add based on the above story.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

