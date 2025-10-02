FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare...
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Goes on Stephen Colbert’s Show to Whine About Trump Celebrating His...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Shocked Trump Is Doubling Down on Sombrero Memes as Dems’...
Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
VIP
Exposing the Schumer Shutdown: How Democrats Use Federal Funds to Support Healthcare for...
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired...
Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called...
VIP
John Harwood: Pete Hegseth Wouldn’t Have Blacks in Leadership and No Women
University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'
ICE Sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul Shows Half of Migrants Had Committed Immigration Fraud
Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Jane Goodall: Champion to Chimps Everywhere, Dead at 91
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really...

The Dems' Attempt to Win the Shutdown Messaging Battle on YouTube Wasn't a Big Draw (Try Not to Laugh)

Doug P. | 8:59 AM on October 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Schumer shutdown has now entered day two, and the Democrats continue to insist they in no way are in favor of -- or have ever supported -- giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funded health care. 

Advertisement

The problem for the Dems is that they tend to forget something called "video" exists. Here's just one example:


Awkward!

In any case, Democrat congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are continuing to try and blame Trump for the shutdown while denying they want to include health care for illegals, and let's just say the effort on Jeffries' YouTube channel didn't seem to be "must-see TV," according to Politico: 

That still seems like too high of a viewership estimate. 

D'OH! It doesn't sound like many people were interested in watching Jeffries try to blame the Schumer shutdown on Trump and the Republicans. 

Recommended

FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump and Vance are certainly also winning the meme battle big time (it helps that the Dems have repeatedly proven that they can't meme). 

Or Republicans watching and waiting for some "point and laugh" moments. 

"The Democrats said..."

Yeah, and the Democrats also said they in no way want to give taxpayer-funded health care benefits to illegal aliens. 

This shutdown has seen a lot of memes thrown in the Democrats' direction so that's a perfect one to add based on the above story. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post
Sam J.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Shocked Trump Is Doubling Down on Sombrero Memes as Dems’ Power to Shame Evaporates
Warren Squire
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Brett T.
Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
Brett T.
Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called TPUSA 'Extreme'
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired AGAIN
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare in EPIC Post Sam J.
Advertisement