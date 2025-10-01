CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Group

Jane Fonda, daughter of Henry Fonda, is best known to many as a traitor who gave aid and comfort to the North Vietnamese Army during the war. But nowadays the Los Angeles Times wants her to be seen as a "modern-day force in democratic politics":

The Los Angeles Times: “Jane Fonda, derided as ‘Hanoi Jane’ and a traitor during the Vietnam War, is a modern-day force in Democratic politics”



Tells you everything you need to know about the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/HYNBI3EjLM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2025

Well, that would certainly explain a lot.

That and she's 85 years old, which kind of sums up the demographics of the people at Tesla and Kimmel protests. https://t.co/SpowheZRON — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2025

Yep.

And CNN is still among the smitten, which became apparent when Fonda was on with Dana Bash talking about her upstart Hollywood anti-Trump Resistance group.

Bash was happy with the acronym:

Jane Fonda: I’ve come up with a slogan for our Hollywood resistance group that uses the acronym 'CNN.'



Dana Bash: We’ll take it!



Jane Fonda: Good. I knew you would.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/2nUnZMMNYa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2025

"Creative Nonviolent Noncooperation -- CNN."

So Bash and CNN admit on air they are part of the “resistance.” 😂



The Left is so unhinged. https://t.co/HkpSdciDDK — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) October 1, 2025

If that wasn't already obvious it was good to hear somebody from CNN pretty much admit it out loud.

