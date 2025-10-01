CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Group

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Doug P. | 3:52 PM on October 01, 2025
Meme

Jane Fonda, daughter of Henry Fonda, is best known to many as a traitor who gave aid and comfort to the North Vietnamese Army during the war. But nowadays the Los Angeles Times wants her to be seen as a "modern-day force in democratic politics":

Well, that would certainly explain a lot. 

Yep.

And CNN is still among the smitten, which became apparent when Fonda was on with Dana Bash talking about her upstart Hollywood anti-Trump Resistance group. 

Bash was happy with the acronym: 

"Creative Nonviolent Noncooperation -- CNN."

If that wasn't already obvious it was good to hear somebody from CNN pretty much admit it out loud. 

*****

