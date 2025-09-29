Elizabeth Warren Attempts to Spark Panic Over Possible Gov't Shutdown (and of Course People 'Will DIE')

Abigail Spanberger Desperately Tries BACKPEDALING After She's Caught Bragging About How RA...
Doug P. | 12:40 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A little earlier this year you might remember Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren's effort to make everybody panic over Trump's tariffs. Warren said the tariffs would result in an economic crash, millions losing their jobs and homes, dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

That of course didn't happen, but being a shameless congressional Democrat means never stopping the fearmongering. 

Up next we have the debate about the funding bill and yet another looming federal government shutdown. Warren is taking the usual approach while being intentionally vague about some of it: 

"Over 50,000 more people each year will DIE."

Does anybody still fall for that crap anymore? 

Also the federal government collects about $5 trillion a year in tax revenue. They're not going to "run out of money," it's just that they spend far too much. 

Then there are Warren and the Dems' usual "priorities":

You'll notice that Warren was kind of vague about who would supposedly be "kicked off their health care":

Care to be more specific, Fauxcahontas? 

Last November voters showed the Democrats what they think of their party's "priorities." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying like we just saw from Dances With Identity Theft.

