Elizabeth Warren Attempts to Spark Panic Over Possible Gov't Shutdown (and of Course People 'Will DIE')

A little earlier this year you might remember Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren's effort to make everybody panic over Trump's tariffs. Warren said the tariffs would result in an economic crash, millions losing their jobs and homes, dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

That of course didn't happen, but being a shameless congressional Democrat means never stopping the fearmongering.

Up next we have the debate about the funding bill and yet another looming federal government shutdown. Warren is taking the usual approach while being intentionally vague about some of it:

The government runs out of money tomorrow.



Here's what the problem is right now: Republicans in Congress would rather kick people off their health care than pass a bipartisan bill to fund the government.



This summer, Republicans passed a law that makes the biggest cuts to… — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 29, 2025

"Over 50,000 more people each year will DIE."

Does anybody still fall for that crap anymore?

Also the federal government collects about $5 trillion a year in tax revenue. They're not going to "run out of money," it's just that they spend far too much.

Then there are Warren and the Dems' usual "priorities":

The fake Indian: The government will run out of money if we don’t spend BILLIONS on free health care for illegal aliens.



Oh, and PEOPLE WILL DIE!!!



Are we sure this isn’t a parody account? https://t.co/JCy1nZWaPC — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) September 29, 2025

You'll notice that Warren was kind of vague about who would supposedly be "kicked off their health care":

Which people are being kicked off? https://t.co/2wBHfMjjje — FrancisReed (@francisreed788) September 29, 2025

Care to be more specific, Fauxcahontas?

Notice you didn’t say “…kick AMERICANS off their health care…” — Scott J Brown 🇺🇸 (@scottjbrown) September 29, 2025

The problem is Democrats in Congress would rather fund gender, affirming care and give free healthcare to illegals.



The American people voted against that — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) September 29, 2025

Last November voters showed the Democrats what they think of their party's "priorities."

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying like we just saw from Dances With Identity Theft.

