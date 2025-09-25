Asra Nomani's Thread on Fairfax HS Ignoring Girl (14) Scared of Boy Watching...
JD Vance Needs Just 1 Sentence to Translate a Dem Demand That Could Lead to a Gov't Shutdown

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on September 25, 2025
Twitchy

You've heard it a thousand times over the years: We could be facing another government shutdown. Yawwwn.

The Dems say this latest looming shutdown is about health care:

Wait, did the Affordable Care Act not fix the problem? 

But as usual the Dems failing to mention something.

Vice President JD Vance translated what the Democrats are willing to shut down the government for in a much simpler way: 

Among other crazy things, but we're used to that. 

Senator Mike Lee agrees:

The Dems sure do have their "priorities." 

Amazingly, enforcing immigration laws and border security are Trump and the Republicans' strongest issues, but the Democrats just keep pushing their defense of illegal aliens and attempts to put U.S. taxpayers on the hook for paying for their health care in perpetuity. 

The Dems' response with the midterms just over a year away? Doubling down on all their insanity. We'll see how that works out for them.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens.

