JD Vance Needs Just 1 Sentence to Translate a Dem Demand That Could Lead to a Gov't Shutdown

You've heard it a thousand times over the years: We could be facing another government shutdown. Yawwwn.

The Dems say this latest looming shutdown is about health care:

Advertisement

The government may shut down in 10 days because Republicans are unwilling to address the healthcare crisis they created.



Shameful.https://t.co/1TIcsHjt2P — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 20, 2025

Wait, did the Affordable Care Act not fix the problem?

But as usual the Dems failing to mention something.

Vice President JD Vance translated what the Democrats are willing to shut down the government for in a much simpler way:

Democrats are about to shutdown the government because they demand we fund healthcare for illegal aliens. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 25, 2025

Among other crazy things, but we're used to that.

Senator Mike Lee agrees:

We will not allow Democrats to hold our government hostage to waste the tax dollars of American families on illegals. They will not succeed. https://t.co/gawzKB15gi — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 25, 2025

The Dems sure do have their "priorities."

I’d rather shut down the government than give one more dollar for illegals. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 25, 2025

You make it sound like shutting down the government is a bad thing 🤷 pic.twitter.com/7bQI77QFrF — Nick’s Dank Memes (@Nicksdankmemes3) September 25, 2025

Right?

Amazingly, enforcing immigration laws and border security are Trump and the Republicans' strongest issues, but the Democrats just keep pushing their defense of illegal aliens and attempts to put U.S. taxpayers on the hook for paying for their health care in perpetuity.

🚨 BREAKING: CNN just revealed Democrats may have MASSIVE PROBLEMS in 2026. pic.twitter.com/4zvW7YJDNE



"Trust the Dems or GOP on the economy? Republicans, by 7! Immigration, Republicans by 13! How about crime? Republicans lead by 22 POINTS!"



"Whatever Democrats are doing, it ain't… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2025

The Dems' response with the midterms just over a year away? Doubling down on all their insanity. We'll see how that works out for them.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!