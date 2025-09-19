New Detail About Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Means Media Might Imitate the Norm Macdonald Meme AGAIN

Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Abby Phillip and Other Clueless Dems on How the Television...
Doug P. | 5:09 PM on September 19, 2025
Artist Angie

Remember when career dirtbag, serial liar and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said in 2020 that Supreme Court conservatives, especially Brett Kavanaugh, have "released the whirlwind," will "pay the price" and "won't know what it you if you go through with these awful decisions"? 

Well, not long after that there was an attempt to assassinate Kavanaugh at his home.

Since then there have been two attempts on Donald Trump's life and last week Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah. The Democrats are blaming -- you guessed it -- Trump's rhetoric.

But after the shootings at a school in Nashville, a church/school in Minneapolis and the Charlie Kirk murder, you might have started to spot a theme. 

The Daily Wire is reporting new details about the person who tried to kill Brett Kavanaugh and the coincidences continue: 

Is anybody else sensing a theme developing?

Dems and the media will now claim the Right is hateful for noticing these extra details: 

Here's more from @MaryMargOlohan: 

Discord? That sounds familiar for some reason. 

Too bad Jimmy Kimmel currently doesn't have a show so he'd be able to try and pin that one on Trump supporters as well. 

Oh, the Left will absolutely find a way to spin this new info in that direction, just wait for it. 

*****

