New Detail About Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Means Media Might Imitate the Norm Macdonald Meme AGAIN

Remember when career dirtbag, serial liar and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said in 2020 that Supreme Court conservatives, especially Brett Kavanaugh, have "released the whirlwind," will "pay the price" and "won't know what it you if you go through with these awful decisions"?

Well, not long after that there was an attempt to assassinate Kavanaugh at his home.

Since then there have been two attempts on Donald Trump's life and last week Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah. The Democrats are blaming -- you guessed it -- Trump's rhetoric.

But after the shootings at a school in Nashville, a church/school in Minneapolis and the Charlie Kirk murder, you might have started to spot a theme.

The Daily Wire is reporting new details about the person who tried to kill Brett Kavanaugh and the coincidences continue:

BREAKING: Court filings reveal the man who attempted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh now identifies as a transgender woman.https://t.co/xXfHfWBtOH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 19, 2025

Is anybody else sensing a theme developing?

Dems and the media will now claim the Right is hateful for noticing these extra details:

NEW: The man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as a transgender woman and was deeply mentally ill and suicidal, according to documents first obtained by @realDailyWire.



Details below: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6vrSK6ljLk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

Here's more from @MaryMargOlohan:

The Department of Justice is recommending that Nicholas Roske, the defendant, should be sentenced to 30 years for attempting to kill a United State Supreme Court justice. https://t.co/6IhXV9rjms — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

In the filings obtained by The Daily Wire, DOJ attorneys argue that the court’s sentence “must send the unequivocal, clear, and strong message that attempted violence and threats of violence against members of the judiciary — as well as other public and federal officials — cannot… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

The revelation that Roske has been using a female name and pronouns is significant given the rise in transgender violence across the United States.



A gunman living with his transgender boyfriend is accused of murdering Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk last week.



Kirk’s… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

Though it was reported in 2022 that Roske portrayed himself as a self-styled “trans gamer girl” on the internet, more information about the attempted assassin’s gender identity has not been made available to the public. Roske’s story had largely vanished from public scrutiny,… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

The DOJ filings reveal how Roske, motivated by the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion showing Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned, scoured the internet for information on how to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. https://t.co/6IhXV9rjms — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

After the leak, published by POLITICO in May 2022, Roske searched terms relating to combat and body armor approximately 28 times.



Within a month, he had searched for firearms-related terms over 90 times. That included “quietest semi auto rifle,” “gun calibers,” “best silencers… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

On Discord, he was asking his online friends: “Would [associate justices’ last name] being removed from the [Supreme Court] help women long term?” And, “I was thinking of the Roe decision. I feel like those 9 people make a much bigger impact than most people” and “the thought of… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

Discord? That sounds familiar for some reason.

He was also researching how to kill people. Between May and June 2022, Roske was looking into the “most effective place to stab someone” and “how to quietly knock someone out.”



He was searching “How far into the neck is the trachea,” “what is the best length of knife for… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 19, 2025

Too bad Jimmy Kimmel currently doesn't have a show so he'd be able to try and pin that one on Trump supporters as well.

Of course.



Sometimes it feels like we are living in a simulation. https://t.co/ON65h67D5s — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 19, 2025

The amazing thing about this is that left wing “think tanks” and organizations would absolutely still count this as an example of “right wing violence” https://t.co/rMYCESiKg1 — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 19, 2025

Oh, the Left will absolutely find a way to spin this new info in that direction, just wait for it.

*****

