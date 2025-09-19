New Detail About Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Means Media Might Imitate the Norm Macdonald...
Just When You Thought Tim Walz Couldn't Get Dumber (That, or He Hopes...

Late Night Libs Want to Blame Trump Hating 'Free Speech' for Their Demise But Here's the BIGGER Picture

Doug P. | 4:25 PM on September 19, 2025
meme

Next year the Colbert show will officially end after the cancellation was announced earlier this year, and by now everybody knows what Jimmy Kimmel said that ultimately made ABC pull the plug on his show as well (temporarily it'll be replaced by Celebrity Family Feud so at least something funny will finally air in that time slot). 

Perfect.

The affected late night "comedians" are of course joining the rest of the Democrats in blaming Trump for attacking "free speech" (which they clearly do NOT know the definition of) instead of doing any introspection:

Kimmel's not on the air now because of affiliate and advertiser backlash after his vile attempt to make viewers believe the person who killed Charlie Kirk is a Trump supporter. 

They blame Trump for their cancellations but in reality the alphabet network late night "comedy" shows have been in decline for well over the last decade: 

Just coincidently things started getting really bad around the time a couple of these shows started making a good deal of their business model revolve around hating Trump. It's entirely possible the networks have been looking for excuses to trim some of the financial fat. Is it more likely that CBS canceled Colbert because Trump said to do it, or that the show reportedly loses the network tens of millions of dollars per year? 

Going on every night and basically calling half of the country or more Hitler supporters seems to have worked wonders for them.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

