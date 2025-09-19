Late Night Libs Want to Blame Trump Hating 'Free Speech' for Their Demise But Here's the BIGGER Picture

Next year the Colbert show will officially end after the cancellation was announced earlier this year, and by now everybody knows what Jimmy Kimmel said that ultimately made ABC pull the plug on his show as well (temporarily it'll be replaced by Celebrity Family Feud so at least something funny will finally air in that time slot).

Tonight's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will be pre-empted by a rerun of Celebrity Family Feud. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 18, 2025

Perfect.

The affected late night "comedians" are of course joining the rest of the Democrats in blaming Trump for attacking "free speech" (which they clearly do NOT know the definition of) instead of doing any introspection:

After ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers warned about threats to free speech on their Sept. 18 shows. https://t.co/YqnMmPGl8G pic.twitter.com/Cx9zRegq9C — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 19, 2025

Kimmel's not on the air now because of affiliate and advertiser backlash after his vile attempt to make viewers believe the person who killed Charlie Kirk is a Trump supporter.

They blame Trump for their cancellations but in reality the alphabet network late night "comedy" shows have been in decline for well over the last decade:

the irony: it's free speech's fault all their shows imploded pic.twitter.com/d5Ej4RaTWK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2025

Just coincidently things started getting really bad around the time a couple of these shows started making a good deal of their business model revolve around hating Trump. It's entirely possible the networks have been looking for excuses to trim some of the financial fat. Is it more likely that CBS canceled Colbert because Trump said to do it, or that the show reportedly loses the network tens of millions of dollars per year?

Kimmel started losing his audience in 2015/2016, I wonder what could have started that down slide? An election maybe? https://t.co/NNu1hSsvfE — Elena 🇺🇸 (@Eleanor04066972) September 19, 2025

Going on every night and basically calling half of the country or more Hitler supporters seems to have worked wonders for them.

