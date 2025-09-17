Obama Blames Trump and Definitely NOT Himself or Other Dems for Level of Divisive Rhetoric In Politics

Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Since just the middle of last year, there have been two assassination attempts on Donald Trump, with one nearly successful, and last week Charlie Kirk was shot and killed by a man authorities say had a left-wing ideology. 

Predictably, this is exactly where somebody like Barack Obama has decided to jump in and blame Trump by of course making it a "larger problem" so we're all at fault -- but mostly Trump (in other words, just stop noticing who's doing these things). 

This is just Obama saying the kinds of Obama things we're pretty much used to: 

Here's the rest of that post via @WesternLensman:

"That speaks to a broader problem that we have right now that we have to grapple with….extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn't embracing them." 

It's exactly the type of inflammatory, inverted response you’d expect from Obama: 

The problem that America needs to grapple with isn’t the leftwing ideology of the killer or the extremist rhetoric that radicalized him — the problem is the rhetoric of the side that was killed.

The level of projection that emits from Barack Obama could power entire cities if its power could be harnessed.

Richer than the richest cheesecake.

If you've already forgotten that there were two assassination attempts on Trump from leftist loons and a prominent conservative was just murdered by another one, that was Obama's entire intent. And the lib media will run with it.

Every now and then Obama decides it's a good idea to pop up and remind us that he's still got it -- and by "it" we mean an extreme case of accusing others of what he's guilty of doing.

One more doozy from Obama:

Legit LOL and a big facepalm to that one. 

Apparently. 

And nobody in the media who interviews Obama -- zero, zip, nada -- will ever call him on it. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it by lying and projecting (looking at you, Barack). 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

