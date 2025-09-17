Obama Blames Trump and Definitely NOT Himself or Other Dems for Level of Divisive Rhetoric In Politics

Since just the middle of last year, there have been two assassination attempts on Donald Trump, with one nearly successful, and last week Charlie Kirk was shot and killed by a man authorities say had a left-wing ideology.

Predictably, this is exactly where somebody like Barack Obama has decided to jump in and blame Trump by of course making it a "larger problem" so we're all at fault -- but mostly Trump (in other words, just stop noticing who's doing these things).

This is just Obama saying the kinds of Obama things we're pretty much used to:

In wake of Charlie Kirk, Obama attacks Trump admin for divisive rhetoric about political opponents "who need to be targeted."



"That speaks to a broader problem that we have right now that we have to grapple with….extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn't embracing… pic.twitter.com/Yl3ODAjGyb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Here's the rest of that post via @WesternLensman:

"That speaks to a broader problem that we have right now that we have to grapple with….extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn't embracing them." It's exactly the type of inflammatory, inverted response you’d expect from Obama: The problem that America needs to grapple with isn’t the leftwing ideology of the killer or the extremist rhetoric that radicalized him — the problem is the rhetoric of the side that was killed.

The level of projection that emits from Barack Obama could power entire cities if its power could be harnessed.

That’s Rich coming from OB that spied on President Trump in 2016! The divider and chief! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 17, 2025

Richer than the richest cheesecake.

If you've already forgotten that there were two assassination attempts on Trump from leftist loons and a prominent conservative was just murdered by another one, that was Obama's entire intent. And the lib media will run with it.

He can't help it, he has to fan the flames. I mean, he created the fire. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) September 17, 2025

That’s his nature. That’s who he is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Every now and then Obama decides it's a good idea to pop up and remind us that he's still got it -- and by "it" we mean an extreme case of accusing others of what he's guilty of doing.

One more doozy from Obama:

Obama: "When I was President, in the aftermath of tragedies... my response was not... to go after my political opponents." pic.twitter.com/Nb2FeHOUdA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 17, 2025

Legit LOL and a big facepalm to that one.

Oh Barry, but that's exactly what you did. Consistently. Your legacy was nothing BUT revenge. pic.twitter.com/DAknApPf75 — Mouse Crackers (@mousecrackers) September 17, 2025

Communists lie about everything all the time. https://t.co/BKW0MCYwU9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 17, 2025

Apparently.

Just imagine how cool it must be to be able to invent your own history like this with the full support of your media partners https://t.co/u8XFSIaVJH — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 17, 2025

And nobody in the media who interviews Obama -- zero, zip, nada -- will ever call him on it.

*****

