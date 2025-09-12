'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About 'Unity'

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah, many Democrats were quick to blame a lack of enough gun laws (forget the fact that the shooter reportedly had a gun illegally) while also having the audacity to blame President Trump and other Republicans for having dialed up the heated rhetoric. The lack of self-awareness combined with a healthy dose of projection from the Left is simply amazing.

At the same time, Chuck Schumer said the Republicans aren't being unified enough and it's surprising that lightning didn't strike at this moment:

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries respond to President Trump blaming the Radical Left for Charlie Kirk's assassination: "Coming together is what we ought to be doing. Not pointing fingers of blame." pic.twitter.com/leZ0mIAjdj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 11, 2025

When it comes to shamelessness, Chuck Schumer sets the congressional gold standard (and that's a high bar to clear).

Schumer has proven to be a real unifier:

They are all such frauds. pic.twitter.com/TIfke2gwut — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 12, 2025

And we all remember Chuck's direct threat to some Supreme Court justices:

Everybody remembers what happened not long after that:

Three months after @SenSchumer threatened Brett Kavanaugh -- "You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won't know what hit you!" -- someone was arrested for plotting to kill Kavanaugh.



Don't know what made me think of that today. https://t.co/G82MtUJZ6J — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 12, 2025

Take ALL the seats, Sen. Schumer. Maybe go throw another piece of cheese on a raw burger patty and put it on a grill that isn't on for a fresh "just a normal guy" photo op.

