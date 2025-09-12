As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
VIP
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
VIP
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...

'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About 'Unity'

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah, many Democrats were quick to blame a lack of enough gun laws (forget the fact that the shooter reportedly had a gun illegally) while also having the audacity to blame President Trump and other Republicans for having dialed up the heated rhetoric. The lack of self-awareness combined with a healthy dose of projection from the Left is simply amazing. 

Advertisement

At the same time, Chuck Schumer said the Republicans aren't being unified enough and it's surprising that lightning didn't strike at this moment:

When it comes to shamelessness, Chuck Schumer sets the congressional gold standard (and that's a high bar to clear). 

Schumer has proven to be a real unifier: 

And we all remember Chuck's direct threat to some Supreme Court justices:


Everybody remembers what happened not long after that: 

Recommended

Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Take ALL the seats, Sen. Schumer. Maybe go throw another piece of cheese on a raw burger patty and put it on a grill that isn't on for a fresh "just a normal guy" photo op.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Chuck).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Grateful Calvin
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of Their RECENT Violent Acts
Sam J.
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassin Is Republican
Sam J.
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the Hate-Profit Crowd
Warren Squire
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In Warren Squire
Advertisement