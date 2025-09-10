Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised) Biden

By now we're all used to this, but former VP and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has decided to get in on the "I vouched for Biden's fitness but now the truth can be told" approach via a new book. The media spent a few years telling us Biden was sharp as a tack and any videos showing otherwise were dismissed "cheap fakes" until they couldn't pull it off any more. At that point Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson wrote a book about how bad things at the White House really were at the time.

Advertisement

Now Kamala Harris has a book out and somebody realized nobody would want to talk about it unless there was some criticism of Biden and the decision to have him run for reelection. That is, until the debate derailed Biden's reelection effort and the Dems showed him to the door.

Harris' presidential bid after Biden dropped out had the life span of a tsetse fly, but we're supposed to think that was some sort of an accomplishment even though the effort death spiraled into the ground with Tim Walz doing jazz hands the whole way down.

Excerpts from Harris' book are now coming out, and not surprisingly they focus on criticism of Joe Biden:

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden’s decision to run for reelection in 2024 “wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition,” @KamalaHarris writes in her forthcoming memoir. “It should have been more than a personal decision.”… pic.twitter.com/0NLx2A9wum — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 10, 2025

Maybe the title of the book should have been "Why I lied about Biden being just fine and then turned out to be a horrible candidate."

Kamala Harris says in her new book that Joe Biden running for re-election was reckless and shouldn’t have happened. So brave of her to say the opposite now of what she said for years. pic.twitter.com/WvaADCnB39 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2025

The book talks about Joe Biden's ego but it's much more likely this all had to do with Jill Biden's ego.

WATCH: Morning Joe STUNNED into silence after Mika reads new Kamala Harris book excerpt blaming Joe Biden’s ego and torching his defiant 2024 run pic.twitter.com/sMBcyJb9GW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 10, 2025

@WesternLensman found a flashback video from Harris kinda-sorta defending Biden and she really had to force the words to come out of her mouth:

“Joe Biden is very much alive and running for president."



The barely-concealed contempt from Kamala Harris in this Oct 2023 clip now makes total sense.



Kamala Harris’ new book is full of searing contempt for Joe Biden and his team on a number of fronts — one of which being his… pic.twitter.com/D22KxBqwzk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

All along the way the media tried their best to help push Team Harris' "campaign of joy" and "she's just SO popular" BS.

Advertisement

And $1.5B later, and after phony “popularity” claims from every angle, Donald J Trump won the Popular and Electoral Vote-



Proving that they are not only chronic liars- there are less of them than they pretend. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 10, 2025

Harris-Walz also lost every single swing state and are now trying to pin the entirety of their miserable campaign all on Joe Biden. Somebody hand these people a mirror.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!