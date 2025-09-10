Excerpts From Kamala Harris' Book Make It Clear She Lied About (AND Despised) Biden

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It...
Doug P. | 9:50 AM on September 10, 2025
Harris screenshot meme

By now we're all used to this, but former VP and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has decided to get in on the "I vouched for Biden's fitness but now the truth can be told" approach via a new book. The media spent a few years telling us Biden was sharp as a tack and any videos showing otherwise were dismissed "cheap fakes" until they couldn't pull it off any more. At that point Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson wrote a book about how bad things at the White House really were at the time. 

Now Kamala Harris has a book out and somebody realized nobody would want to talk about it unless there was some criticism of Biden and the decision to have him run for reelection. That is, until the debate derailed Biden's reelection effort and the Dems showed him to the door.

Harris' presidential bid after Biden dropped out had the life span of a tsetse fly, but we're supposed to think that was some sort of an accomplishment even though the effort death spiraled into the ground with Tim Walz doing jazz hands the whole way down. 

Excerpts from Harris' book are now coming out, and not surprisingly they focus on criticism of Joe Biden: 

Maybe the title of the book should have been "Why I lied about Biden being just fine and then turned out to be a horrible candidate." 

The book talks about Joe Biden's ego but it's much more likely this all had to do with Jill Biden's ego.

@WesternLensman found a flashback video from Harris kinda-sorta defending Biden and she really had to force the words to come out of her mouth: 

All along the way the media tried their best to help push Team Harris' "campaign of joy" and "she's just SO popular" BS.

Harris-Walz also lost every single swing state and are now trying to pin the entirety of their miserable campaign all on Joe Biden. Somebody hand these people a mirror.

